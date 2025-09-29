Auric Minerals Announces Annual General Meeting
Due to the strike action by the Canada Post mail carriers, to ensure shareholders have the opportunity to review the proxy materials and vote on the resolutions, the Company wishes to direct shareholders to retrieve the proxy materials at , integraltransfer/Auric or .
Registered shareholders are encouraged to manually complete the form of proxy which can be found on the Company's website or on SEDAR+. The manually completed proxy can be emailed to Jan Urata at ... for manual tabulation. Shareholders may also contact Ms. Urata for copies of the proxy materials and detailed instructions on accessing the proxy documents on SEDAR+, which includes the Microsoft Teams access details.
About the Company
Auric is a mineral exploration company based in Oakville, Ontario and holds options over a growing property position of highly prospective Uranium properties in Labrador's Central Mineral Belt, Quebec; and a gold property, Goodeye, in British Columbia, Canada.
AURIC MINERALS CORP.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment