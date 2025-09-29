Auric Minerals Announces Annual General Meeting

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) -("" or the "") announces that its annual general meeting (the "") will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at 11:00 am PT.

Due to the strike action by the Canada Post mail carriers, to ensure shareholders have the opportunity to review the proxy materials and vote on the resolutions, the Company wishes to direct shareholders to retrieve the proxy materials at , integraltransfer/Auric or .

Registered shareholders are encouraged to manually complete the form of proxy which can be found on the Company's website or on SEDAR+. The manually completed proxy can be emailed to Jan Urata at ... for manual tabulation. Shareholders may also contact Ms. Urata for copies of the proxy materials and detailed instructions on accessing the proxy documents on SEDAR+, which includes the Microsoft Teams access details.

About the Company

Auric is a mineral exploration company based in Oakville, Ontario and holds options over a growing property position of highly prospective Uranium properties in Labrador's Central Mineral Belt, Quebec; and a gold property, Goodeye, in British Columbia, Canada.

