Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Evacuates 12Th Group Of Gaza Children For Medical Treatment


2025-09-29 08:05:57
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


King Hussein Bridge, Sept. 29 (Petra) – The Jordan Armed Forces on Monday evacuated the 12th group of children from Gaza under the "Jordanian Medical Corridor" initiative to support Palestinians and ease their humanitarian suffering.
The group included 14 patients and 38 accompanying family members. All patients will be transferred to Jordanian hospitals for treatment. Their arrival and transport were coordinated with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.
Since the launch of the initiative in March this year, Jordan has received 749 people from Gaza, including 220 patients and 529 family members, transported by land and air in multiple groups.
These efforts are part of Jordan's continued humanitarian and medical support for Gaza, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II.

