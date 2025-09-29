Arab, Islamic Fms, Including Jordan, Welcome U.S. President's Role In Ending Gaza War

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) – The foreign ministers of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt on Monday welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's leadership and "sincere efforts" to end the war in Gaza, voicing confidence in his ability to find a path to peace.The ministers underscored the importance of partnership with the United States in consolidating regional peace and welcomed Trump's proposal, which includes ending the war, rebuilding Gaza, preventing the displacement of the Palestinian people, advancing comprehensive peace, and ensuring that the West Bank will not be annexed.They affirmed their readiness to work positively and constructively with the United States and other relevant parties to conclude and implement the agreement, ensuring peace, security and stability for the peoples of the region.The ministers also pledged their joint commitment to work with Washington to end the war in Gaza through a comprehensive agreement that guarantees unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid, prevents displacement of Palestinians, secures the release of hostages, establishes a security mechanism to protect all parties, ensures full Israeli withdrawal, rebuilds Gaza, and sets a path toward a just peace based on a two-state solution, under which Gaza is fully unified with the West Bank in a Palestinian state in line with international law.