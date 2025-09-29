Maxicert Guides Omani Construction Leader Dar Al Khulood United To Achieve Triple ISO Certification

MENAFN - GetNews)Dar Al Khulood United LLC, a prominent Muscat-based company specializing in heavy equipment rental, construction, and logistics, has successfully achieved a triple milestone in operational excellence. With the expert guidance of Maxicert, a leading ISO consultancy , the company has been certified in ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health & Safety) in September 2025.

This significant achievement underscores Dar Al Khulood United's commitment to world-class quality, environmental stewardship, and employee safety, positioning it as a leader in Oman's competitive construction and infrastructure sector.







A Strategic Leap Towards Integrated Management Excellence

Operating in high-stakes industries such as construction, lifting operations, and infrastructure development, Dar Al Khulood United recognized the need for an integrated management system to streamline operations, mitigate risks, and meet the evolving demands of clients and regulators. The decision to pursue three internationally recognized standards simultaneously demonstrated a forward-thinking approach to corporate governance and sustainable growth.

Maxicert, with its proven expertise in multi-standard implementation, was selected to steer this comprehensive project. The collaboration focused on creating a unified system that enhances quality control, reduces environmental impact, and ensures a safe working environment across all company activities-from building construction and roadworks to logistics and equipment rental.

Maxicert's Hands-On Implementation Approach

The team at Maxicert, led by Syed Nadeem, designed a phased implementation plan tailored to the scale and complexity of Dar Al Khulood United's operations. The process included:



Gap Analysis & Planning: A thorough initial assessment to identify areas for improvement across quality, environmental, and safety practices.

Integrated Documentation: Development of a cohesive set of policies, procedures, and records that comply with all three standards without duplication or conflict.

Environmental Impact & Risk Assessment: Implementation of controls to monitor and reduce the company's environmental footprint and occupational hazards, particularly across construction sites and logistics operations.

Training & Awareness Programs: On-site and classroom sessions for employees and management to foster a culture of continuous improvement and compliance. Internal Audit & Management Review: Preparing the organization for the external certification audit through mock drills and system fine-tuning.

Client Testimonial: A Seal of Trust and Professionalism

The successful certification reflects the strong partnership between Maxicert and Dar Al Khulood United. Abdullah Al Balushi, representing the company, expressed his satisfaction:

“Embarking on the journey to achieve three ISO certifications at once was a ambitious goal, but with Maxicert, it became an achievable and highly rewarding process. Their team's professionalism, in-depth knowledge, and hands-on support were instrumental in aligning our diverse operations with international benchmarks. This certification is not just a badge-it's a testament to our commitment to delivering superior quality, protecting our environment, and safeguarding our workforce. We are proud of what we have accomplished with Syed Nadeem and the Maxicert team.”

Tangible Business Benefits Realized

The certification has already begun to yield significant benefits for Dar Al Khulood United, including:



Enhanced Credibility: Strengthened reputation among clients, government bodies, and international partners.

Operational Efficiency: Streamlined processes reducing waste, errors, and project delays.

Improved Risk Management: Proactive identification and mitigation of environmental and safety risks. Competitive Advantage: A clear differentiator in tender processes and contract awards.

About Maxicert

Maxicert is a specialized ISO certification consultancy based in Oman, offering end-to-end implementation and audit preparation services for a wide range of international standards. With a client-centric approach and a track record of timely certifications, Maxicert helps businesses across sectors unlock growth, ensure compliance, and achieve operational excellence.

For organizations looking to embark on their own journey toward ISO certification, Maxicert offers reliable, efficient, and customized solutions.

