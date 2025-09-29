Oikoteck Revolutionizes Greek Real Estate With Data-Driven Marketplace

MENAFN - GetNews) OikoTeck, a pioneering property technology firm based in Greece, has announced the expansion of its innovative real estate platform, designed to transform the way people rent, buy, and manage properties across the country. With a strong focus on transparency and innovation, OikoTeck is positioning itself as a leading force in the Greek proptech sector, providing users with advanced tools to simplify property transactions and improve access to reliable market information.







The platform offers a comprehensive range of services that cater to individuals and businesses looking for rental and sale opportunities in both residential and commercial real estate. Through its rental marketplace, OikoTeck enables users to find, post, and promote unlimited listings, streamlining the process for tenants and landlords alike. At the same time, its sales marketplace provides a trusted digital environment for buyers and sellers, ensuring smooth access to opportunities such as apartments for sale in Athen and houses for sale in Athen , along with listings in popular districts throughout the country.

A key feature of OikoTeck is its use of data analytics, which provides valuable insights into supply and demand trends across every region of Greece. By leveraging these analytics, the company helps users make informed decisions based on real-time market conditions. This data-driven approach is particularly valuable for investors, landlords, and homebuyers who require accurate information before entering into transactions. OikoTeck's commitment to transparency ensures that both buyers and renters can access trustworthy data, setting a new standard in the property market.

The platform also highlights popular districts and regions in Greece, allowing users to explore listings in areas such as Athens, Thessaloniki, Crete, Piraeus, Cyclades, and the Ionian Islands. With dedicated sections for both districts and specific areas, users can refine their search to match their lifestyle and investment needs, whether they are looking for a modern apartment in central Athens, a seaside home in the Cyclades, or commercial opportunities in Thessaloniki. This location-focused structure makes OikoTeck an essential tool for both locals and international clients seeking to navigate the Greek property market.

In addition to facilitating listings, OikoTeck's platform emphasizes efficiency and accessibility. Users can sign up, log in, and post listings with ease, making it simple for property owners and agents to reach a broad audience. The company's digital-first approach also reduces reliance on traditional property processes, minimizing delays and ensuring smoother interactions between all parties. By digitizing transactions and offering analytics-driven services, OikoTeck bridges the gap between property seekers and owners while contributing to the modernization of Greece's real estate landscape.

About OikoTeck

OikoTeck's mission is clear: to help people efficiently find their new homes while providing property owners with powerful tools to manage and promote their listings. By combining innovation with transparency, the firm is reshaping how properties are rented and sold in Greece. With its commitment to accessibility, efficiency, and trustworthy data, OikoTeck stands out as a proptech leader ready to meet the evolving demands of the modern real estate market.