Prime Medical Evaluators Welcomes Dr. Jennifer Tsai, DC, Lac, To Its Esteemed Panel Of Physicians

Prime Medical Evaluators is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Jennifer Tsai (formerly Huang), DC, LAc, to its distinguished network of physicians. Dr. Tsai brings a unique blend of holistic integrative medicine, evidence-based chiropractic care, acupuncture, and oriental medicine to PME's panel, further strengthening its commitment to delivering exceptional patient-centered evaluations for workers across California.

Dr. Tsai's journey into holistic healthcare was inspired by her personal experience with an extended illness that conventional Western medicine could not fully address. Through her exploration of chiropractic, acupuncture, and Oriental medicine, she discovered her passion for integrative care and a lifelong commitment to promoting wellness and balance. Dr. Tsai believes that every individual has the power to take control of their health and achieve their full potential, guiding her patients to discover optimal health and well-being. Her practice emphasizes the combination of multiple therapeutic approaches rather than adhering to a single-practitioner mindset, ensuring each patient receives comprehensive care tailored to their unique condition.

Before pursuing healthcare, Dr. Tsai had an accomplished career in technology and consulting. She earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Engineering in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and conducted published research in Artificial Intelligence focused on facial recognition. She held software product management positions at Oracle® and Integrated Media Measurement (now Arbitron) and served as a management consultant at Boston Consulting Group, advising Fortune 100 companies on business strategy and operations.

Dr. Tsai's transition to healthcare was marked by exceptional academic achievement. She earned her Doctorate of Chiropractic and Doctorate of Acupuncture and Chinese Herbal Medicine from Southern California University of Health Sciences, graduating at the top of her class as valedictorian, summa cum laude, and serving as an instructor. She also trained in specialized clinical settings in China at Zhejiang Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine and in Taiwan at Chang Gung Medical Hospital. Dr. Tsai is proficient in the Chiropractic Activator Technique and serves as an Independent Medical Reviewer for the Workers' Compensation Board of California.

Throughout her clinical career, Dr. Tsai has provided patient care in diverse settings, including Blissful Wellness, United Multi-Care Health Center, and Tsu Chi Buddhist Acupuncture Clinic. She completed internships and externships that spanned Western medicine, chiropractic, acupuncture, functional medicine, nutrition, and physical therapy. This multi-disciplinary experience ensures that Dr. Tsai provides holistic, integrative, and scientifically grounded care to all her patients.

Dr. Tsai's evidence-based approach combines modern scientific research with alternative medicine practices, delivering well-rounded, effective treatment plans. Her commitment to precision, research, and patient outcomes makes her an invaluable addition to Prime Medical Evaluators' panel of physicians.

“Dr. Jennifer Tsai's expertise in integrative and holistic care, combined with her rigorous scientific background, makes her an outstanding addition to our team,” said Eduardo Passi Nam, Director of Operations at Prime Medical Evaluators .“Her dedication to patient wellness and her multi-disciplinary approach enhance the quality and depth of our medical evaluations, benefiting both patients and the California workers' compensation system.”

