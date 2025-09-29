From Riyadh To The World: Creative Women Forum 2025 Offers Canadians A Global Platform For Gender Driven Innovation

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - In an increasingly multipolar world, platforms that foster connection, collaboration, and inclusive leadership are no longer optional-they're essential. From November 4–6, 2025, the Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia returns to Riyadh with a bold mission: to empower women leaders across continents and industries, while advancing economic and social goals that resonate far beyond the Gulf.

This year's forum takes place at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University-the largest women's university in the world-and is hosted under the esteemed patronage of HRH Princess Noura bint Saud bin Nayef Al Saud. It brings together over 500 delegates and 70 speakers from more than 30 countries, including Canada, the UK, the US, India, the GCC region, and Africa. The agenda aligns closely with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and its growing role as a regional innovation hub.

For Canadian leaders-particularly those working in sustainability, clean technology, education, diplomacy, and inclusive enterprise-the Forum offers a direct opportunity to engage with emerging markets, explore investment and academic partnerships, and contribute to a global dialogue on gender equity, innovation, and social impact. It's also a timely moment for Canadians to contribute to shaping systems that centre women in leadership across sectors.

Organised by the UK-based Creative Women Platform, the Forum is structured around four pillars: Empower, Engage, Sustain, and Lead. The three-day programme includes keynote speeches, high-level panel discussions, moderated dialogues, interactive sessions, cultural programming, and networking designed to foster long-term partnerships between institutions, governments, and entrepreneurs.

The event is particularly focused on real-life access: giving participants the chance to meet government advisors, enterprise leaders, cultural influencers, and NGO voices in curated environments-whether through roundtable discussions, private meetups, or workshops. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore showcase booths and partner-led activations that feature innovations in ESG, technology, education, and entrepreneurship.

In parallel, the Forum's Young Entrepreneurs & Students Programme provides emerging leaders with the opportunity to attend at subsidised rates, benefit from mentoring, and gain access to senior voices in business and policy. For Canadian youth and student leaders, this offers an international stage for learning, connecting, and representing Canadian values on equity and impact.

Why it matters to Globe and Mail readers:

- Canada's leadership in clean tech, education, gender policy, and inclusive governance is highly relevant to discussions at the Forum

- The Forum enables real-world engagement with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals, particularly around women's empowerment and economic diversification

- Canadian organisations can explore academic exchanges, trade collaborations, and investment opportunities in new and emerging sectors

- Delegates will engage with high-level stakeholders and global influencers in policy, sustainability, diplomacy, and technology

In a world of increasingly fragmented global discourse, Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia 2025 serves as a place for recalibration-where business meets purpose, culture meets innovation, and female voices are not just heard, but centred. For Canadians, this presents an opportunity to both lead and learn-amplifying our international partnerships, cultural soft power, and longstanding commitments to equity.

Partners in the 2025 edition include Arab National Bank (Main sponsor), DHL Express, Jareed Hotel, Rukun Creative Exchange, Morini Riyadh, AlMashtal Creative Incubator, Elaph Media, Saudi Business Council, The Arab Times News, Art In Fusion TV, SIGULP Ltd , and the UK Parliamentary Society for Arts, Fashion and Sports. Ongoing collaborations include academic institutions, embassies, and impact-focused corporate partners from across Europe, the Gulf, and North America.

The Forum will conclude with a Gala Awards Ceremony on November 6, celebrating women across sectors who are driving change through creativity, enterprise, and purpose. It's a moment not just of recognition, but of alignment-with the future we are all building together.

