Prime Medical Evaluators Welcomes Dr. Archie R. Mays, MD, MBA, QME To Its Distinguished Panel Of Physicians

MENAFN - GetNews)Prime Medical Evaluators , California's trusted resource for high-quality medical-legal evaluations, is proud to announce that Dr. Archie R. Mays, MD, MBA, QME has joined its elite panel of physicians. With a career spanning more than four decades across orthopaedic surgery, occupational medicine, and international medical operations, Dr. Mays exemplifies the blend of clinical excellence, leadership, and global perspective that defines Prime Medical Evaluators' commitment to impartial and rigorous Qualified Medical Evaluations (QMEs).

Dr. Mays' professional journey reflects both depth and breadth. A graduate of Meharry Medical College, he completed his General Surgery Internship and Orthopaedic Surgery Residency at King/Drew Medical Center in Los Angeles, with advanced rotations in sports medicine, spine, hip and knee arthroplasty, and orthopaedic pathology. Complementing his clinical training, he holds an MBA in Management from Pepperdine University's Graziadio School of Business, and has undertaken specialized studies at Oxford University, the American College of Paris, and Université de la Sorbonne in France, reflecting his lifelong dedication to both medicine and global perspectives in business and leadership.

Dr. Mays' career has been marked by leadership at the highest levels of healthcare operations. He has served as World Medical Director for World Care International Assistance, Flight Surgeon and Assistant Medical Director for American Care-Club, and Medical Director at ZEB Medical Corporation, where he continues to provide orthopaedic consultation. He co-founded EFOORA, Inc., spearheading the development of the WHO-recognized“Red-Dot” HIV detection kit, and has personally coordinated and performed over 270 international and domestic medical air evacuations, combining medical expertise with operational excellence.

A published author and presenter, Dr. Mays has contributed to the Journal of Trauma and presented at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery. His contributions have been recognized through numerous awards, including the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Award. Beyond medicine, he is fluent in French, conversant in Mandarin, medically functional in Spanish, and is an accomplished painter whose work has been featured internationally.

“As a Qualified Medical Evaluator, my goal is to provide assessments that are precise, impartial, and grounded in both extensive clinical experience and a holistic understanding of patient care,” said Dr. Archie R. Mays.“Joining Prime Medical Evaluators allows me to contribute to a network that shares this commitment to excellence, professionalism, and integrity.”

Prime Medical Evaluators is proud to welcome Dr. Mays to its distinguished panel, where his extensive expertise, global perspective, and unwavering commitment to ethical, high-quality evaluations will further enhance the organization's mission to provide credible, reliable, and timely medical assessments.

About Prime Medical Evaluators

Prime Medical Evaluators is a premier California-based medical-legal organization dedicated to providing high-quality Qualified Medical Evaluations. Serving the legal and medical communities with integrity, Prime Medical Evaluators partners with a network of top-tier physicians across multiple specialties. Our commitment is to deliver clear, fair, and accurate evaluations that support both patients and the legal process.

For media inquiries please contact Eduardo P. Nam – Chief Operating Officer (Prime Medical Evaluators)

Email: ...