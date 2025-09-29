Prime Medical Evaluators Welcomes Dr. Kevin V. Camacho, DC, QME Specialist In Functional Rehabilitation, Sports Medicine, And Comprehensive Chiropractic Care

MENAFN - GetNews)Prime Medical Evaluators is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Kevin V. Camacho, DC, QME, to its network of distinguished medical evaluators. With extensive experience in chiropractic care, sports medicine, and functional rehabilitation, Dr. Camacho is recognized for his patient-centered approach, clinical precision, and leadership in both private practice and multidisciplinary healthcare settings.

Expertise in Clinical Practice and Functional Rehabilitation

Dr. Camacho earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree, Cum Laude, from Life Chiropractic College West, and a Master of Science in Sports Medicine from the University of Western States. He holds several professional certifications, including Radiography Supervisor & Operator, National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners, and National Academy of Sports Medicine Corrective Exercise and Behavior Change Specialist certifications.

As Owner and Chiropractor at Camacho Chiropractic in Oakley, California, Dr. Camacho provides comprehensive patient evaluations, spinal and joint adjustments, functional rehabilitation programs, and individualized treatment plans. He also serves as Functional Restoration Program Rehabilitation Supervisor at IPM / Boomerang Healthcare, overseeing patient progress, work restrictions, functional capacity evaluations, and multidisciplinary team care.

Broad Clinical Experience

Dr. Camacho has held clinical positions at Oakley Chiropractic, The Joint Chiropractic (Livermore/Pinole and Portola Village), and Amador Valley Chiropractic Group, providing patient-centered care, neuromusculoskeletal evaluations, radiographic interpretation, and evidence-based treatment. His expertise spans spinal and joint adjustments, injury prevention, ergonomic education, lifestyle guidance, and functional rehabilitation.

Commitment to Professional Development and Community Wellness

Dr. Camacho actively contributes to community health initiatives and professional growth, including participation with the South Pacific Chiropractic Health & Wellness Group. His dedication to patient education, clinical excellence, and functional rehabilitation reflects his commitment to advancing chiropractic care and promoting holistic wellness.

Joining Prime Medical Evaluators

With his addition to Prime Medical Evaluators, Dr. Camacho enhances the organization's capacity to deliver objective, thorough, and defensible Qualified Medical Evaluations (QMEs) and related medico-legal services. His clinical expertise and functional rehabilitation knowledge support PME's mission to provide accurate, reliable medical assessments across the state of California.

About Prime Medical Evaluators

Prime Medical Evaluators is a California-based network of highly credentialed physicians dedicated to providing Qualified Medical Evaluations (QME), Agreed Medical Evaluations (AME), Independent Medical Evaluations (IME), and Subsequent Injury Benefit Trust Fund (SIBTF) cases. Prime Medical Evaluators emphasizes integrity, accuracy, and clinical excellence to deliver reliable medical assessments for attorneys, insurance companies, and injured individuals.

