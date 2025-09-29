MENAFN - GetNews)



Landbase, the world's first Agentic AI platform, released its 2025 AI GTM Alternatives series, benchmarking leading sales and marketing platforms such as Apollo and Instantly. The research highlights market strengths, gaps, and emerging standards in AI-driven go-to-market execution.

San Francisco, CA - September 29, 2025 - Landbase, the world's first agentic AI platform for go-to-market execution, today announced the release of its latest research series: Alternatives to Top AI Sales and Marketing Platforms. This comprehensive content cluster helps businesses evaluate leading platforms while showcasing how Landbase outperforms competitors in conversion rates, cost savings, and GTM automation.

Alternatives to Top AI Sales and Marketing Platforms:

When evaluating AI sales and marketing tools, buyers often look beyond a single vendor. This series explores the leading alternatives to today's top platforms, benchmarking strengths, gaps, and differentiators while showing how Landbase introduces a new agentic AI standard for go-to-market execution.



11x Alternatives

Instantly Alternatives

Artisan AI Alternatives

Apollo Alternatives Regie Alternatives

Each report evaluates competitive platforms while demonstrating how Landbase delivers a new standard of agentic AI for GTM.

Key Features and Benefits of Top AI Sales and Marketing Platforms



Comprehensive Market Benchmarking: Each blog dissects the strengths and weaknesses of leading platforms, enabling GTM leaders to make informed purchasing decisions.

Agentic AI Differentiation: Highlights how Landbase's GTM-1 Omni model goes beyond scripted automation, delivering autonomous execution trained on 40M+ campaigns and 175M+ sales conversations.

ROI and Performance Metrics: Showcases customer results, 4–7x higher conversion rates and up to 80% cost reductions compared to fragmented tool stacks.

Flexible, Transparent Pricing: Contrasts Landbase's scalable tiers against competitor lock-in contracts and opaque pricing models. Industry-Specific Intelligence: Showcases Landbase's ability to tailor AI execution for regulated and vertical-specific markets including SaaS, cybersecurity, and financial services.

Competitive Advantages of Landbase

Landbase's strength lies in combining prediction, generation, and action models into one platform. Unlike alternatives that focus on narrow functions (email sequences, prospecting, or coaching), Landbase provides end-to-end pipeline automation, from lead discovery to deal closure.

This“GTM team in a box” capability positions Landbase as the only platform delivering:



Autonomous planning and execution

Real-time signal detection and personalization

Unified lead and campaign orchestration across channels White-glove onboarding to minimize technical complexity

About Landbase

Landbase is the world's first Agentic AI platform purpose-built for go-to-market. Powered by GTM-1 Omni, a proprietary multi-agent system trained on billions of GTM data points, Landbase automates outbound sales, inbound marketing, and revenue operations. By combining AI-powered prospecting, campaign execution, and deal prioritization in one system, Landbase helps companies find their next customer with unprecedented speed and precision.

The company, headquartered in San Francisco, serves over 150 customers across cybersecurity, SaaS, financial services, and more. Backed by $30M in funding led by Sound Ventures, Landbase is defining the category of AI-powered GTM automation.