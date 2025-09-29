The Boulder Group Arranges Sale Of Net Leased North Carolina Walgreens Property

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Boulder Group, a net lease investment brokerage firm completed the sale of a single tenant Walgreens located at 19 Sawmill Village Lane in Franklin, North Carolina for $3,743,000.

The 11,308-square-foot building is strategically located at a signalized intersection along US Highway 23 (23,500 VPD). The property also benefits from immediate access to US highway 64 (31,000 VPD). Located within the area's primary retail corridor, it is surrounded by prominent neighboring tenants, including Lowe's, Harbor Freight, Ingles Market, McDonald's, Wendy's, Zaxby's, and various other businesses. Within a ten-mile radius, the population exceeds 34,000 residents, with an average household income of $75,521.

Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction. The seller is an east coast-based institution. The buyer was an individual investor based in the Southeast.

Walgreens is a leading American retail pharmacy chain founded in 1901 by Charles R. Walgreen in Chicago, Illinois, where it continues to maintain its headquarters. Operating 8,500 stores across the U.S., Walgreens offers prescription medications, health and wellness products, and general merchandise. The company has a history of 125 years, evolving from a single drugstore to a cornerstone of American healthcare and retail. On August 28, 2025, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. was acquired by New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners in a $10 billion deal.

“Walgreens assets offer long term leases at attractive yields” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group. Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group, added,“Walgreens property investors are becoming more localized.”

About The Boulder Group

