World Peace Development SDN BHD Launches Inaugural World Peace Products And Services Expo And Conference On International Day Of Peace

In an unprecedented display of global unity, the inaugural World Peace Products and Services Expo and Conference successfully launched today, Sunday, September 21, 2025, coinciding with the International Day of Peace. This landmark online event, organized by World Peace Development SDN BHD, marks a historic first step toward promoting global harmony and sustainable living.

Broadcast live on major social media platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, Zoom, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and more, the event was accessible to audiences worldwide. It brought together governments, businesses, NGOs, academics, and thought leaders from across the globe under one common mission: to build a sustainable future through peace-driven innovation and collaboration.

Powered by a Global Coalition

The launch was powered by a historic coalition comprising over 7,000 companies, more than 100 fintech firms, countless freelancers and innovators, and over 100 NGOs, alongside a grassroots movement of 100,000+ individuals worldwide. Together, they signaled a new era of collaborative action and tangible solutions for peace and sustainability.

Opening the event, the founder greeted the global audience with the words:“Peace Day. Peace be upon you, along with the mercy of the Lord of the World, His blessings, and guidance. To every human being watching this... a simple greeting from my heart to yours: Good morning. Good afternoon. Good evening.”

Theme and Framework: The Peaceism Ecosystem

With the theme“Building a Sustainable Future Through the Peaceism Ecosystem,” the expo moved beyond dialogue to showcase real-world, peace-driven products, innovative services, and scalable solutions designed to address humanity's most pressing challenges.

The founder emphasized this vision, stating:“For centuries, we've framed peace as a promise, a poem, a pause between wars. We have viewed it as a noun. But today, we redefine it. Peace is a verb. It is to build. To grow. To heal. To shelter. To educate. To protect. To empower.”

Central to the event was the introduction of The Peaceism Ecosystem Framework, founded on seven key pillars that guide sustainable peace and development:

Creating jobs that dignify the human spirit.Sowing seeds to nourish communities.Healing bodies and minds, without exception.Laying bricks for safe, affordable homes.Unlocking minds through liberating education.Designing justice frameworks that treat every soul as equal.Building a resilient world to safeguard our collective future.

“For too long, peace has been viewed as a noun, a distant ideal. Today, we redefine it as a verb. It is to build, to grow, to heal, to empower,” declared spokesperson Rashed Osman, echoing the founder's call to action.

The founder reinforced this message, declaring:“This is not just a philosophy; it is an operating system for our planet. This is the Peaceism Ecosystem. And it is built on seven pillars, not just of ideas, but of action. This is the architecture of true peace. For the next seven hours, this virtual space will be our workshop, our global headquarters of hope and PEACEISM.”

Roadmap of Seven Transformative Global Events

The World Peace Products and Services Expo and Conference is just the beginning. The initiative will continue with seven transformative global events, each dedicated to one of the seven pillars of the Peaceism Ecosystem, unfolding sequentially and culminating in a comprehensive global movement by 2026:



Employment Revolution Expo & Conference on January 22, 2026

Food Security & Sovereignty Expo & Conference on March 23, 2026

Healthcare for All Expo & Conference on May 24, 2026

Housing & Sustainable Communities Expo & Conference on July 25, 2026

Education Transformation Expo & Conference on September 26, 2026

Justice & Equity Systems Expo & Conference on October 27, 2026 Safety & Global Resilience Expo & Conference on December 28, 2026

Calling for collaboration, the founder added:“You will not be spectators. You will be collaborators. You will engage with the technology, interact with the innovators, and help forge the partnerships that will deploy these solutions from the ground up. We have moved beyond simply identifying problems. The diagnosis is over. Now, we prescribe. Now, we build.”

The Call for Active Peace

The founder concluded with a powerful appeal:“So let us not just observe International Peace Day. Let us activate it with the Peaceism Ecosystem. Let us become the architects of Active Peace. Let us create a future that is so resilient, so just, and so abundant that peace is no longer a dream we hope for... but a world we actually live in. It starts here. It starts now. It starts with us.”

With unwavering conviction, he declared the event officially open:“I declare the World Peace Products and Services Expo and Conference... OPEN.”

To learn more, visit

About World Peace Development SDN BHD

World Peace Development SDN BHD is the organizing body behind the World Peace Products and Services Expo and Conference and the driving force of the Peaceism Ecosystem. Based in Malaysia, the organization is dedicated to fostering peace-driven innovation, sustainable development, and global collaboration.