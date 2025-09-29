Fiberglass Market Worth $34.97 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 5.2%, Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Fiberglass, also known as glass reinforced plastic (GRP), is a composite material made of fine glass fibers and polymer resin. It is a lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and durable material widely used in the aerospace, construction, and electronics industries. These properties of fiberglass help reduce maintenance costs, increase equipment lifespan, and improve operational efficiency. These factors are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse in-depth TOC on“Fiberglass Market”

427 - Market Data Tables

52 – Figures

323 - Pages

List of Key Players in Fiberglass Market:

China Jushi Co., Ltd. (China)Owens Corning (US)Saint-Gobain (France)Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (CTG Group, China)Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC, China)Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)3B- The Fiberglass Company (Belgium)Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. (Taiwan)PFG Fiber Glass Corporation (China)Johns Manville (US), AGY (US)Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)Knauf Insulation (Belgium)KCC Corporation (South Korea)Sisecam (Turkey)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Fiberglass Market:

Extensive use of fiberglass in the construction & infrastructure industryIssues associated with glass wool recyclingIncreased number of wind energy capacity installationsCompetition from alternative materials

Get Sample Pages:

Key Findings of the Study:



E-glass segment held the largest market share in terms of value in the fiberglass market.

Composites dominated the application segment in terms of value in the fiberglass market. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the fiberglass market in terms of value and volume.

Based on glass type, the E-glass fiber is a type of glass fiber that has high strength and stiffness, making it suitable for use in applications that require high mechanical properties. E-glass fiber is projected to dominate the fiberglass market in the forecast period. E-glass was initially developed for electrical applications and offers excellent dielectric properties, making it perfect for use in electronics and electrical insulation. It is significantly less costly than other high-performance glass fibers like S-glass, making it the preferred choice for large-scale industrial applications where balancing cost and performance is crucial. E-glass is also non-corrosive and resistant to oils, solvents, most chemicals, and changes in dimensions caused by humidity or environmental conditions.

Get Customization on this Report:

Based on application, the composites segment is expected to have the largest share of the fiberglass market in 2024 by value. Fiberglass composites are increasingly used in various industries because of their resistance to corrosion, lightweight, and durability. Composites are materials made by combining two or more different substances. Incorporating fiberglass with other materials allows the creation of substances with specific properties tailored for particular applications. Fiberglass composites are strong yet lightweight, up to 75% lighter than steel and 50% lighter than aluminum. This helps lower transportation costs, boost fuel efficiency, and make handling and installation easier, which is especially beneficial in automotive, aerospace, and construction industries.

Based on the region , the fiberglass market in the Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth rate, in terms of value, due to increasing demand for fiberglass across various end-use industries in the region. Countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia are heavily investing in urban and rural infrastructure projects, including smart cities, transportation networks, airports, and green buildings. This creates significant demand for fiberglass across the region. The growth of renewable energy projects, especially wind power, increases demand for fiberglass since it is essential for manufacturing turbine blades. China's emphasis on wind energy and government initiatives like“Made in China 2025” are key factors.

Browse Adjacent Markets Fibers and Composites Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: