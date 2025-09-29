Powerscape Global Applauds White House 'Coal Day' Initiative As A Launchpad For Gasification 2.0

EINPresswire/ -- Powerscape Global today commended the White House and the Departments of Interior, Energy, and the Environmental Protection Agency for their coordinated “Coal Day” announcement, which signals a renewed national commitment to coal as a cornerstone of America’s energy future.The initiative directs $625 million in new investments, including:- $350 million to modernize coal plants with reliable electric power and capacity;- $175 million for projects expanding affordable, dependable energy access in rural communities;- $50 million to upgrade wastewater systems, extending plant lifespans and lowering costs;- $25 million to enable dual-fuel operation at coal plants;- $25 million to maintain boiler efficiency and reliability when operating on 100% natural gas.Beautiful Clean Coal needs Gasification 2.0.“This is exactly the kind of coordinated national action needed to launch Gasification 2.0,” said Karl Moor, President & CEO of Powerscape Global. “By aligning permitting, leasing, regulatory flexibility, and targeted investment, the Administration is opening the door for advanced American coal technologies that can meet the twin challenges of energy security and global demand for food and fertilizer.”Powerscape Global is advancing the deployment of its patent-pending Multi-Zone Fluidized Bed Gasifier (MFG) — the next step in advanced American coal technology. The MFG system can cleanly convert America’s abundant coal into power, hydrogen, ammonia, and other essential products, while capturing carbon for productive use or storage.“Our vision is clear,” Moor added. “Starting in Wyoming, North Dakota, West Virginia andwith a Native American Nation, we are building projects that demonstrate how coal can again be a growth engine for America — not just as a fuel, but as a strategic resource. Today’s announcement shows that the United States is ready to lead again, with American technology, American coal, and American know-how.”Powerscape Global and its partners are working toward announcing four flagship Gasification 2.0 projects by the end of the year, aligning with the Administration’s investment priorities and reinforcing America’s leadership in energy, fertilizer, and advanced manufacturing.About Powerscape GlobalPowerscape Global is committed to deploying 1,000 advanced gasifiers worldwide by 2050 to end energy poverty, revitalize coal economies, and ensure security of fertilizer and chemical supply chains. With a proven technology base and deep expertise from thirty years of research, development and commercialization of gasification technology, Powerscape Global is pioneering Gasification 2.0: advanced American coal technology for a new era of energy and industrial strength.

MENAFN30092025003118003196ID1110127548