Prime Mining Securityholders Approve Transaction With Torex Gold

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Mining Corp. (“” or the“”) () () () announces that the Company's securityholders have approved the plan of arrangement (the "") with Torex Gold Resources Inc. (“”), whereby Torex will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the“”). The vote was passed at Prime's special meeting of securityholders (the "") held earlier today.

The special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by (i) 99.991 % of the votes cast by the shareholders of Prime (the“ Shareholders ”); (ii) 99.991 % of the votes cast by the Shareholders and the holders of options to acquire Prime Shares, restricted share units, deferred share units and warrants to purchase Prime Shares, voting together as a single class; and (iii) 99.991% of the votes cast by the Shareholders, excluding those votes attached to Prime Shares held by persons required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

Shareholders of Torex are not required to vote on the Arrangement.

The closing of the Arrangement is expected to occur in Q4 2025. In addition to securityholder and court approvals, the Arrangement is subject to applicable regulatory approvals (including approvals of the TSX and clearance under Mexican antitrust laws) and the satisfaction of certain other closing conditions customary for a transaction of this nature. The report of voting results will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

About Prime Mining

Prime is managed by an ideal mix of successful mining executives, strong capital markets personnel and experienced local operators all focused on unlocking the full potential of the Los Reyes Project. The Company has a well-planned capital structure with a strong management team and insider ownership.

