Omega Carpet Cleaning Expands Premium Services Across Melbourne, VIC

MENAFN - GetNews)



"At Omega Carpet Cleaning Melbourne, our advanced truck-mounted systems allow us to deliver deeper cleans with less water and faster drying times. This technology not only raises the standard of carpet care but also reflects our commitment to eco-friendly, family-safe solutions for homes and businesses across Melbourne."Omega Carpet Cleaning Melbourne has expanded its services across metropolitan Melbourne, introducing eco-friendly technology that uses 70% less water and biodegradable solutions. With over 10 years of experience, the company offers carpet, upholstery, tile, and grout cleaning with same-day availability. The expansion responds to growing demand for sustainable, family-safe cleaning while reinforcing Omega's commitment to healthier indoor environments.

MELBOURNE, VIC - September 29, 2025 - Omega Carpet Cleaning Melbourne , a trusted provider of residential and commercial carpet care, today announced the expansion of its professional cleaning services across metropolitan Melbourne. The company, headquartered at L24 Suite 10/570 Bourke Street, is rolling out new eco-friendly cleaning technology that promises stronger results with a lighter environmental footprint. The investment comes at a time when demand for sustainable cleaning solutions is rising across Australia.

The new service model focuses on high-efficiency cleaning methods that use up to 70 percent less water compared with traditional steam cleaning, while also incorporating biodegradable cleaning solutions that are safe for families, pets, and workplaces. With this expansion, Omega aims to set a higher standard for professional carpet and upholstery cleaning in Melbourne.

“Carpets are one of the most used yet overlooked surfaces in homes and offices,” an Omega Carpet Cleaning spokesperson said.“They trap dust, allergens, and bacteria every day. Our mission has always been to deliver a cleaner, healthier indoor environment without relying on unnecessary chemicals or long drying times. By introducing advanced eco-friendly technology, we are delivering on that promise in a way that benefits both our clients and the environment.”

Omega Carpet Cleaning has been operating in Melbourne for more than 10 years, building a reputation for reliability, prompt service, and customer satisfaction. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including:



Carpet steam cleaning using advanced hot water extraction systems.

Stain and odor removal, specializing in difficult issues such as pet accidents and wine spills.

Upholstery cleaning for sofas, chairs, and fabric furniture.

Tile and grout cleaning, restoring surfaces in kitchens, bathrooms, and commercial spaces. Emergency and same-day bookings, available 24/7 in most suburbs.

The expansion comes at a critical moment for Melbourne households and businesses. According to a 2024 IBISWorld report, Australia's cleaning services industry generates more than $12 billion annually, with eco-conscious services among the fastest-growing segments. Customers are increasingly aware of the health impacts of dust, mold, and allergens - issues made more urgent by rising rates of asthma and respiratory conditions in urban areas.

“Many of our customers want more than just visibly cleaner carpets - they want peace of mind,” the spokesperson continued.“They want to know the products being used are safe for their children, safe for their pets, and safe for the planet. That need guided our investment in this new system. It uses less water, dries faster, and leaves no harsh chemical residue, which means our customers can get back to living or working in their space without delay.”

The company also views its role as part of a larger shift in how Australians think about home maintenance and hygiene. A recent survey from the Australian Bureau of Statistics found that 64 percent of households are spending more on professional cleaning services than they did five years ago, driven by busy lifestyles and greater awareness of indoor air quality. Omega's expansion directly responds to this trend, offering both convenience and sustainability.

In addition to its new technology rollout, Omega Carpet Cleaning is introducing introductory service packages for first-time customers who book online. The goal is to make high-quality cleaning more accessible while encouraging households and businesses to experience the benefits of eco-friendly carpet care.

The company emphasized that its commitment to sustainability is not just about business growth but also about responsibility.“We are proud to be a Melbourne-based business, and we take seriously our role in contributing to a healthier community,” the spokesperson added.“Cleaner carpets mean cleaner air, fewer allergens, and a more comfortable home or workspace. For Omega Carpet Cleaning, this is not just about cleaning - it is about wellbeing.”

Omega Carpet Cleaning encourages customers to learn more or schedule a service at .

About Omega Carpet Cleaning Melbourne

Omega Carpet Cleaning Melbourne is a trusted provider of professional carpet, upholstery, and tile cleaning services. Based in the heart of Melbourne, the company has built a reputation for reliability, quality workmanship, and eco-friendly practices. With certified technicians and a customer-first approach, Omega Carpet Cleaning serves both residential and commercial clients across metropolitan Melbourne.