Bug Shockers Overland Park Builds On Award-Winning Reputation With New Location

Overland Park, KS - September 29, 2025 - Bug Shockers - Overland Park , a family-owned and operated pest control company, has once again proven its commitment to excellence by earning the Best of Wichita Gold Award in the Pest Control category for the second year in a row. Founded in 2011, the company has grown from its Wichita roots to now provide reliable pest solutions to Overland Park and surrounding communities.

The back-to-back recognition in 2023 and 2024 highlights the company's continued dedication to service excellence and its reputation as a dependable partner for safe and effective pest management. With a new office at 5440 W 110th St, Suite 300 in Overland Park, Bug Shockers is expanding its reach to homeowners and businesses throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Bug Shockers offers a comprehensive range of pest control services, including general pest management , roach control, bed bug treatments, and tailored commercial plans. With a flexible, no-contract approach, clients can choose solutions that best fit their needs.

The company's reputation is built on professional, highly trained technicians, a strong focus on safety, and environmentally responsible practices. Free online estimates ensure clients get fast, transparent insights into service options, making pest protection convenient and hassle-free.

With its expansion into Overland Park, Bug Shockers continues its mission of protecting families, workplaces, and community spaces, turning its vision of pest-free living and working environments into a reality across Kansas.

Contact Information

Bug Shockers – Overland Park, 5440 W 110th St Suite 300, Overland Park, KS 66211, United States, Phone: (913) 222-2847

Website:

Business Hours : Monday–Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM