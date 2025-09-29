Additional Business Concepts Shares Practical Guide On How To Be A BAS Agent

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The Tax Practitioners Board Registered BAS Agent logo, symbolising compliance and professional accreditation."Additional Business Concepts has published a straightforward guide on how to be a BAS agent, outlining the registration process, professional standards, and practical benefits for businesses. The resource helps finance professionals understand the difference between BAS agents and bookkeepers while showing small business owners why engaging a qualified BAS agent improves compliance and confidence.

MANDURAH, WA - 29 SEPTEMBER, 2025 - Additional Business Concepts has released a plain-English resource that explains how to be a BAS agent and why the role matters for Australian businesses. The article sets out licensing basics, typical day-to-day duties and the difference between BAS agents and bookkeepers, helping finance professionals decide whether to pursue this specialised path.

BAS agents are certified by the Tax Practitioners Board and provide advice on taxation matters that fall within Business Activity Statement provisions, including GST, PAYG, payroll tax and superannuation guarantee compliance.

What Readers Will Learn



Mandatory registration steps and professional standards for BAS agents

Core advisory tasks such as system design, compliance reviews and representation before the BAS Commissioner

Key differences between BAS agents and bookkeepers, including the legal scope of work Practical benefits businesses gain by engaging a qualified BAS agent, from accurate payroll tax reporting to confident GST lodgements

The guide uses straightforward language and real-world examples so readers can grasp obligations without wading through legislation. Visitors can also submit questions through the site's“Let's Chat” form and arrange a one-on-one call with the team.

About Additional Business Concepts

Additional Business Concepts provides bookkeeping, Profit First mentoring and business advisory services to small businesses across Mandurah and the wider Peel region. The firm pairs down-to-earth advice with systems that keep cash flow healthy and compliance on track.