New Jersey Special Needs Trust Attorney Christine Matus Highlights Key Benefits of Discretionary Support Trusts

New Jersey special needs trust attorney Christine Matus ( ) of The Matus Law Group is helping families rethink their estate planning options with an insightful discussion on the benefits of discretionary support trusts. For families with loved ones who have disabilities, planning for long-term financial security is critical, and Christine Matus is bringing a broader perspective to the conversation beyond traditional special needs trusts.

While many parents of children with disabilities are familiar with special needs trusts (SNTs), Christine Matus, a dedicated New Jersey special needs trust attorney, is encouraging families to consider discretionary support trusts as an additional or alternative planning tool. These trusts allow trustees more flexibility in how they distribute funds, potentially offering more personalized and adaptive solutions that meet the changing needs of a beneficiary over time.

“Thinking beyond a standard special needs trust can open doors to customized solutions that fit your family's unique circumstances,” Christine Matus explains in the article. As a New Jersey special needs trust attorney with nearly three decades of experience, she offers families options that may be better aligned with their goals while still preserving government benefits like SSI and Medicaid.

A discretionary support trust gives a trustee the authority to decide when and how to release funds, unlike a mandatory trust where the beneficiary can demand payments. Christine Matus, through her work as a New Jersey special needs trust attorney, points out that this structure is especially beneficial when a child or adult with disabilities may need oversight and protection in how financial support is provided. The right trustee can ensure that distributions are made with the beneficiary's best interest in mind, covering needs such as housing, education, and health care, without risking benefit eligibility.

Christine Matus, founder of The Matus Law Group, has dedicated her legal career to helping New Jersey families secure the future of their loved ones with special needs. A graduate of Rutgers University and Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center, she brings a thoughtful, community-centered approach to estate planning. Christine also studied International Criminal Law and Ethics at Oxford University, reflecting her commitment to both professional growth and global awareness.

With a discretionary support trust, families can appoint a trustee to oversee financial distributions without giving the beneficiary direct access to the assets. Christine Matus explains that this feature is vital when the beneficiary might not be capable of managing finances on their own. She notes that this type of trust is also useful for protecting assets from division during a divorce or shielding them in the event of financial mismanagement.

Beyond the flexibility in fund distribution, discretionary support trusts can also help with the long-term management of family assets. Christine Matus emphasizes the importance of choosing the right trustee-someone who understands the family's intentions and is willing to carry out the settlor's wishes over time. Since the trustee has significant discretion, the trust can evolve to meet the beneficiary's needs as they change.

Establishing and funding a discretionary support trust involves several key steps. Families work with an attorney like Christine Matus to draft the legal documents, identify the trustee, and define the terms of distribution. Once the trust is set up, assets such as cash, investments, or property can be transferred into the trust. The trustee then manages those assets and distributes funds as needed, ensuring compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

However, as Christine Matus notes, discretionary support trusts also require careful planning. The management can be complex, especially for non-professional trustees who may be unfamiliar with trust law or tax implications. Potential drawbacks include high setup and maintenance costs, the risk of trustee misjudgment, and challenges with beneficiary expectations.

Despite these concerns, Christine Matus believes that discretionary support trusts offer a valuable alternative for families seeking greater control and adaptability in their estate plans.“Choosing the right trustee to assist with your special needs child is of vital importance,” she emphasizes.

Families considering this type of trust are encouraged to work closely with a New Jersey special needs trust attorney to ensure the trust is tailored to their needs. Christine Matus and her team at The Matus Law Group provide guidance at every stage of the process, from drafting the trust to ongoing trustee support.

Discretionary support trusts may not be the best fit for every family, but they offer an important option worth exploring. Christine Matus's work in this area reflects her commitment to creating estate plans that reflect each family's unique goals while preserving vital resources for the future.

Families in New Jersey seeking support in planning for a loved one with special needs can learn more by reaching out to The Matus Law Group. Christine Matus offers compassionate and clear guidance through every step of this often overwhelming process.

About The Matus Law Group:

The Matus Law Group is a New Jersey-based law firm serving families with a focus on estate planning and special needs trusts. Founded by attorney Christine Matus, the firm is known for helping clients develop practical, secure, and thoughtful plans for their loved ones' futures. With nearly 30 years of legal experience, Christine Matus brings a community-first approach to legal counsel, ensuring families receive reliable support tailored to their specific goals.

