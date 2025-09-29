New York City Divorce Lawyer Juan Luciano Releases Guidance: 7 Things Not To Do In Divorce Proceedings

New York, NY - Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer ( ) announced a practical advisory titled“7 Things You Should Not Do During A Divorce,” outlining common pitfalls that can derail outcomes in family court. Led by attorney Juan Luciano, the firm emphasizes disciplined decision-making during separation and litigation. The advisory highlights how conduct during proceedings can affect custody, equitable distribution, and settlement posture. The primary focus reflects rising demand for a seasoned New York City divorce lawyer able to provide clear, action-oriented guidance that supports durable resolutions.

Drawing from courtroom experience and negotiated outcomes, the advisory addresses asset transparency, constructive communication, and the importance of maintaining boundaries with children during litigation. It underscores why deleting social media posts can resemble evidence destruction, why moving out may affect possession of the marital residence and parenting time, and how dating during the case can inflame conflict or trigger claims of dissipation. The publication reinforces the value of early planning, temporary financial safeguards when warranted, and the benefits of mediation in suitable cases. A New York City divorce lawyer perspective is woven through practical examples on custody factors, morality clauses, and the mechanics of equitable distribution under New York law.

The release places special attention on financial stewardship during proceedings. Divorce functions as an economic transaction governed by statute and judicial discretion. The advisory explains how adversarial tactics that pursue vindication can expand fees and delay finality, while thoughtful negotiation can protect assets and preserve post judgment stability. It also cautions that concealing, transferring, or retitling property undermines credibility and invites sanctions. Throughout, the firm reiterates that a New York City divorce lawyer can help align litigation steps with long term family and financial goals, particularly in matters involving children, business interests, or significant marital estates.

The guidance draws on the professional background of attorney Juan Luciano. Admitted to practice in the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division in 2005, Mr. Luciano founded his firm in 2013 and has devoted his practice to family law and domestic relations. Leadership service includes President of the Bronx Family Court Bar Association and faculty roles with the Practicing Law Institute. Certified to represent children and adults in family law matters, Mr. Luciano provides Spanish language accessibility and maintains offices in Midtown and the Bronx to serve clients across the five boroughs.

