Queens Uber and Lyft Accident Lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez Offers Guidance Through Complex Rideshare Claims

As the popularity of rideshare services continues to grow across New York City, so too does the complexity of accident claims involving Uber and Lyft vehicles. Queens Uber and Lyft accident lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez ( ) of K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C., is helping injured riders, drivers, and pedestrians navigate the often confusing and layered legal process that follows these collisions.

The role of a Queens Uber and Lyft accident lawyer has become increasingly vital as more New Yorkers rely on rideshare transportation. With more vehicles on the road operating under these platforms, the number of related accidents has also increased. According to Keetick L. Sanchez, rideshare accident cases present unique challenges not typically seen in standard car accidents.“Determining liability, dealing with insurance companies, and understanding the policies of large corporations like Uber and Lyft require practical guidance,” says Sanchez.

Victims of Uber and Lyft accidents in Queens face medical bills, insurance hurdles, and emotional trauma. A dedicated Queens Uber and Lyft accident lawyer like Keetick L. Sanchez can make a significant difference for individuals trying to recover from their injuries and regain stability. Sanchez has seen firsthand how driver fatigue, distractions from mobile apps, and inadequate vehicle maintenance can contribute to collisions. She works to hold negligent drivers-and, when appropriate, the rideshare companies themselves-accountable for their actions.

Attorney Keetick L. Sanchez brings a strong legal background to her work as a Queens Uber and Lyft accident lawyer. A lifelong New Yorker, Sanchez has handled a wide range of personal injury cases and has prosecuted and resolved hundreds of accident claims. Her early work as a trial litigation paralegal gave her hands-on experience with the kind of real-world scenarios that rideshare victims face today. In addition to her personal injury work, Sanchez has also worked with the Nassau County District Attorney's Office and the International Refugee Assistance Project, expanding her legal perspective.

Uber and Lyft accidents can result in a range of injuries, from cuts and bruises to traumatic brain injuries and spinal cord damage. Sanchez emphasizes that the effects of these accidents are often long-term. Victims may suffer chronic pain, emotional distress such as PTSD or anxiety, and financial hardship from lost wages and mounting medical expenses. In many cases, the full impact of an injury is not immediately obvious, which makes early legal support crucial.

One of the most complicated aspects of rideshare accident claims is insurance coverage. Depending on the rideshare driver's status at the time of the accident-whether the app was on, a ride was accepted, or a passenger was in the vehicle-different levels of coverage apply. Uber and Lyft provide up to $1 million in liability coverage when a passenger is onboard, but accessing this compensation requires careful legal navigation.“Insurance companies representing rideshare operators may also take advantage of delays to challenge or weaken your claim,” the article notes.

Sanchez and her team also guide clients through jurisdictional nuances that can significantly affect a case. In New York City, rideshare operations are governed by the Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC), whereas outside the city, Article 44-B of the New York Vehicle and Traffic Law applies. These separate frameworks dictate differing requirements for insurance, accident reporting, and legal filing timelines.

In the event of a rideshare accident, Sanchez recommends immediate medical attention, detailed documentation of the scene, and prompt reporting to both police and the rideshare company. These steps can help preserve critical evidence and improve the strength of any legal claim.

The timeframe for filing a rideshare accident claim in New York is generally three years, though there are exceptions for minors and wrongful death cases. Acting quickly can increase the likelihood of a successful outcome.

Victims do not have to face the legal system alone. Sanchez offers guidance from the initial consultation through case resolution, helping clients focus on recovery while her office manages the legal details.“Our goal is to alleviate the burden on our clients during this challenging time,” she explains.

Those affected by an Uber or Lyft accident in Queens are encouraged to seek legal guidance as soon as possible. Sanchez works diligently to ensure clients understand their rights and pursue the compensation they need to move forward with their lives.

To take the next step, individuals involved in rideshare accidents in Queens can consult with Keetick L. Sanchez to learn more about their legal options. Her straightforward, client-focused approach has made her a trusted resource for those navigating the aftermath of rideshare-related injuries.

About K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C.:

K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. is based in Queens, New York, and provides legal representation in personal injury cases, including Uber and Lyft accident claims. Led by attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, the firm is committed to protecting the rights of injury victims and helping them pursue fair compensation for their losses.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email: ...

Website: