Top Realtor In Kirkland, WA, Becomes Key Advocate For NAR's Legislative Priorities As New Federal Political Coordinator

Kirkland, WA - Gina Madeya, a leading Realtor in Kirkland, WA , is honored to announce her appointment as a Federal Political Coordinator (FPC) for the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). In this influential role, Gina will utilize her local real estate expertise to shape national policy decisions affecting homeownership and the housing market, particularly in Kirkland. Her advocacy ensures that the interests of local homeowners and REALTORS® are effectively represented in Washington, D.C. As the designated face and voice to Senator Maria Cantwell, Gina's role extends beyond Kirkland, embodying the voice of REALTORS® across her district and nationally.

Gina's passion for real estate stems from a deep family legacy. Raised by a real estate broker mother and an entrepreneur father, she developed an early love for both real estate and business. After 25 years in leadership positions at JPMorgan Chase and Microsoft, Gina transitioned to real estate to continue her family's tradition. As a real estate listing agent in Kirkland, WA , she blends her corporate experience with a client-focused approach, emphasizing education and advocacy throughout the selling process.

In her role as FPC, Gina aims to significantly influence housing policy. As a Kirkland, WA Realtor , she possesses an insider's understanding of local market trends and challenges, providing a unique perspective on the needs of homeowners and investors. Her focus will be on advocating for policies that enhance housing affordability, protect property rights, and broadly address housing policies related to inventory challenges and fiscal reforms to increase access to homeownership.

Gina's commitment extends beyond advocacy; she is a dedicated community member and a trusted Realtor agent in Kirkland, WA . She assists clients in navigating complex transactions seamlessly, ensuring they achieve optimal outcomes whether buying or selling their homes.

"Being a Realtor allows me to understand the unique challenges our community faces. As an FPC, I am committed to ensuring that our voices are represented in Congress," said Gina Madeya. By merging her advocacy efforts with unwavering dedication to her clients, Gina Madeya provides a distinct advantage for those looking to buy or sell property in Kirkland.