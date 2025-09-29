MENAFN - GetNews) Can't find a rare part? Sunway Autoparts offers custom manufacturing for classic car & motorcycle parts. Your total solution.

Your Project Deserves the Best Vintage Car Parts Suppliers: Meet Sunway



Recommendation: ☆☆☆☆☆

To B or C: B2B Main Markets: Global; specializing in parts for classic car restoration businesses, custom motorcycle shops, and vintage pickup truck part distributors.

Vintage automobile restoration specialists and businesses dealing in parts for vintage vehicles often have difficulty in procurement. Securing a unique headlight for a 1960s Porsche or a starter motor for a 1940s Ford can often be a time and effort-sapping ordeal. Quality is inconsistent, and the market is fragmented. This is the precise problem Sunway Autoparts solves, offering a contemporary and integrated approach to a timeless challenge.

Sunway: Modern Solutions for Classic Cars

Sunway Autoparts is not merely a seller, but a sophisticated and modern manufacturer of automobile parts with considerable experience in OEM and ODM. While their catalog is based on the history of automobiles, their approach is completely contemporary and innovative.

The company offers complete, end-to-end service within the automotive industry, managing each step from design and reverse engineering to global distribution and quality assurance. This broad range of capability is directed by a management team with 18 years of experience within the custom parts industry. Their foundation is built on reliable, streamlined solutions for the complex supply challenges faced by B2B clients across the globe.

Sunway's Powerful Supply Chain Integration

The distinguishing factor for Sunway Autoparts is effective resource integration coupled with a mastery of the supply chain. Founded in 2007, the company is based out of a 2000 square meter facility centrally located within a carefully planned network of 150 to 160 specialized manufacturing partners. It is much more than a database of partners; it is a fully optimized industrial ecosystem.

Such a network structure offers Sunway a unique edge in managing an unprecedented number of diverse product categories across the range of manufacturing processes. Stamping, forging, precision casting, CNC machining, injection molding, or 3D printing, no resource or knowledge is beyond the reach of Sunway. This is revolutionary for a company that is trying to restore a vintage Jaguar, or a whole fleet of classic Hondas. Clients no longer have to deal with the headache of dozens of vendors and factories. They only have to talk to one, and it is the best in the industry.

Sunway simplifies the client's processes of ordering and receiving“hard to find, hard to make, and hard to profit from” parts to just three steps. Order, shipment, and business expansion.

Spanning a Century of Automotive History

The direct benefit from the powerful supply chain from Sunway is an unrivaled range of products. Their capabilities touch a staggering 100 years of vehicle production. This span is from the 1920s vehicle production to the present day. This historical breadth enables businesses specializing in classic vehicles from virtually any era to find a solution. The supported brands list is a who's who of the automotive industry.

For classic cars (1920s-1990s), they cover the American automotive industry masters Ford, GM (Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac), and Chrysler (Dodge, Plymouth) , to the European automotive industry giants Volkswagen, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Jaguar, and Volvo . Their expertise also includes the cherished brands Land Rover, MINI, Fiat, and the Japanese classics from Toyota, Nissan, Datsun, and Honda . In addition, the motorbike division serves the classic brands Harley-Davidson, Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki, and Triumph.

Such prominence cuts search time and makes the clients of the pairs confident in the vast availability.

Custom Manufacturing for Any Unique Part

For most companies, when a single component has been out of production for decades and no stock anywhere in the world exists, that is a dead end. They see it as a lost opportunity. However, for Sunway Auto parts, that is an opportunity. They provide full service in reverse engineering and the redesign of parts for cars, motorcycles, and pick-ups. If a client has a sample, Sunway will copy it for them. If they do not, they can work off technical drawings and specifications.

Their knowledge spans vast numbers of components such as: headlights, taillights, horns, filters, starter motors, gaskets, switches, ignition coils, and engine covers. They can custom-make most parts to the model of the client, except for the engine block. Their process begins with a quotation based on the original part. They go through the steps of 3D scanning, sculpting, redesigning with molds, sample production, surface treatment, and assembly mass production. Having the ability to provide the parts restores faith to parts distributors, ensuring no project has to be abandoned.

From Sourcing to Shipping: A Seamless Process

Being a total solutions provider for Sunway goes well beyond production. Their team's deep industry relationships with close to 200 auto parts vendors enable the team to specialize in rare and obsolete parts with archaic old stock lying somewhere around the globe. The company's efficient and unmatched dual sourcing and manufacturing approach enables the clients to avail the most efficient path to procurement.

Sunway manages the entire logistical chain as a true one-stop shop. Their approach integrates over 200 parts vendors who custom-develop standard parts to fulfill client requisitions. With that scope of supply chain integration, Sunway is able to design and implement packaging and shipping solutions that optimize cost and delivery time. The flexible payment options, 24-hour response times to queries, and other client service features reinforce the company's client-first approach positioning. Sunway's from contact to delivery approach enables streamlining the entire process.

Guaranteed Quality with Rigorous Testing Protocols

Quality control is one of the most crucial parts of Sunway Autoparts' manufacturing process. Delivering a rare part is only half the battle. The other half, from his self-defined rule, is to ensure it meets and/or exceeds Sunway Autoparts' quality control policy, which is beyond standards.

1. Incoming Material Inspection: Every batch of raw materials is tested upon arrival to check its compliance with the standard durability and performance requirements.

2. In-Production Control: Quality checks are done at pivotal points throughout the production process to gain an early detection of any quality variations.

3. Finished product Inspection: Every finished part is subjected to the final thorough inspection with the aid of specific equipment such as calipers, 2D projection imagers, and 3D coordinate measuring machines (CMM).

With every data point considered, clients can be confident that every component shipped is highly reliable, purposefully crafted, and fully functional. To support this standpoint, all products are provided with a warranty coverage of 1 year. In any rare case of product defect, their after-sales policy is simple and customer-centric: replacement or full refund is done after joint, amicable discussions. Because of this, clients face no financial risk, enabling enduring, trust-based partnerships.

Start Your Custom Vintage Parts Solution Today

Any restoration project or parts business depends on having a dependable and efficient supply chain. Sunway Autoparts was designed to be this entire supply chain. Sunway fulfills the quality standard required in procurement and removes the guesswork and hassle involved through powerful integrated networks, unrivaled custom manufacturing capabilities, and a sturdy commitment to quality. This approach turns the most complex sourcing challenges into simple, profitable opportunities.

Sunway's professional team offers free consultations and is fully prepared to assist you, be it sourcing a unique part or a rare, obsolete part.