FINNÉSS Elevates Corporate Events With A Unique Blend Of DJ, Live Vocals, Piano, And Trumpet

"FINNÉSS (Finn Schüßler) singing at a corporate Event"FINNÉSS (Finn Schüßler) transforms corporate events with a rare mix of DJ, live vocals, piano & trumpet – delivering premium entertainment in Germany & abroad.

Heidelberg, Germany - September 29, 2025 - Companies planning high-profile corporate events, galas, or celebrations are increasingly turning to FINNÉSS (Finn Schüßler) , an artist who combines the versatility of a DJ, live singer, pianist, and trumpet player in one person . This rare combination makes him one of Germany's most exclusive performers for corporate entertainment.

From anniversaries and gala dinners to Christmas parties and summer festivals, FINNÉSS delivers tailor-made musical experiences. His approach seamlessly blends live elements with dynamic DJ sets :



Reception & Dinner : Elegant live vocals, smooth piano, and trumpet melodies set the perfect atmosphere.

Evening Entertainment : Energetic DJ performances transform the event into an unforgettable party. Flexible Line-ups : Performances can be expanded with additional singers, guitarists, or drummers to match the brand identity and character of the event.

Rooted in Heidelberg and the Rhine-Neckar region, FINNÉSS is not only a trusted choice for local companies but also performs at international business events , from exclusive galas in Tuscany to corporate celebrations in Mallorca and other premium destinations.

"Corporate events need more than just background music – they deserve a curated experience that reflects the company's values and creates lasting memories. That's what I deliver," says FINNÉSS.

With a strong reputation for professional planning, reliability, and premium quality , FINNÉSS is redefining what corporate event entertainment can be.

