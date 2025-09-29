Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aus Star Plumbing & Gas Expands Expert Leak Detection Services To Spearwood


2025-09-29 07:09:25
"Brad Byrne, Director of Aus Star Plumbing, wearing a branded hoodie and cap, reflects the company's approachable and professional service in leak detection across Perth."Aus Star Plumbing & Gas has expanded its professional leak detection services to Spearwood, bringing advanced, non-invasive technology to help homeowners and businesses prevent costly water damage. Led by Director Brad Byrne, the Cockburn-based team offers reliable inspections, transparent reporting, and quick repairs to safeguard local properties against hidden leaks.

COCKBURN, WA - 29 SEPTEMBER, 2025 - Aus Star Plumbing & Gas has announced the expansion of its professional leak detection services into Spearwood, helping local homeowners and businesses quickly identify and resolve hidden water issues. The company uses advanced, non-invasive methods to detect leaks, saving clients money on wasted water and costly structural repairs.

With more than 15 years of plumbing experience, Aus Star Plumbing understands the impact water leaks can have on properties across Perth. Their team provides detailed inspections, clear reporting, and reliable repairs to restore peace of mind for residents.

“Leaks don't just waste water – they can cause major damage if left untreated,” says Brad Byrne, Director of Aus Star Plumbing.“Our Spearwood clients can now count on us for fast detection and lasting solutions.”

What Clients Can Expect:

  • Accurate pinpointing of hidden leaks using advanced technology

  • Reduced risk of structural damage and mould growth

  • Transparent reporting and repair options

  • Reliable local service with emergency response available

Residents can learn more about Spearwood water leak detection services or book an inspection directly through the Aus Star Plumbing website.

About Aus Star Plumbing

Aus Star Plumbing is a locally owned and operated plumbing company based in Perth. The team specialises in leak detection, blocked drains, hot water systems, and general plumbing solutions for residential and commercial clients. Known for prompt service and trusted workmanship, Aus Star Plumbing helps Western Australians protect their properties and reduce water waste.

