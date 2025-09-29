To Build Resilient Infrastructure, Expert PE William Treanor Calls For Fusing Civil, Geotechnical, And Environmental Engineering

MENAFN - GetNews)



Expert engineer William Treanor, P.E., argues that building resilient infrastructure requires a fused design approach that integrates civil, geotechnical, and environmental engineering. Drawing on 35 years of experience, Treanor explains this methodology prevents costly failures and builds more sustainable solutions by breaking down traditional industry silos. His expertise is featured in continuing education courses at PDH-Pro.

WELLESLEY, Mass. - Sept. 29, 2025 - As climate change and complex land use regulations place new demands on infrastructure projects, veteran engineer William Treanor, P.E., argues for breaking down traditional engineering silos. He advocates for a fused design approach where civil, geotechnical, and structural engineering are integrated from day one to create more resilient and sustainable outcomes.

With over 35 years of experience in site development, structural systems, and land use planning, Mr. Treanor has seen firsthand how isolated engineering disciplines can lead to costly overruns and long-term vulnerabilities.

"In modern site development, you cannot separate stormwater management from foundation design, or pavement design from soil mechanics," said Neil Harper, Founder and CEO of PDH-Pro. "A decision made by a civil engineer in isolation can have unintended consequences for the geotechnical and structural integrity of the project. We partner with experts like William Treanor because he teaches engineers to see the entire system, not just their individual component. That integrated perspective is critical for future-proofing our infrastructure."

Mr. Treanor, a licensed Professional Engineer in New York and Florida , brings a cross-disciplinary approach to his work, encompassing everything from seawall design and stormwater management to forensic engineering. This broad expertise allows him to identify potential conflicts between disciplines before they become critical failures.

"The most significant challenges in engineering today, particularly in coastal states like Florida, lie at the intersection of soil, structure, and water," stated Mr. Treanor. "A retaining wall isn't just a structural problem; it's a geotechnical and hydrological problem. By teaching an integrated approach, we are equipping the next generation of engineers to build safer, more durable infrastructure that can withstand increasingly unpredictable environmental stresses."

Mr. Treanor authors several popular courses for PDH-Pro, including "Introduction to Seawall Design" and "Introduction to Retaining Wall Design," which exemplify this fused methodology.

