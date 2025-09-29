The Perfect Gift For Tea Lovers: Bathala Botanicals Launches Loose Leaf Sampler Packs

United States - Bathala Botanicals , a leading name in premium loose-leaf teas, is excited to announce the launch of its Loose Leaf Tea Sampler Gift Packs carefully curated collections designed to delight tea lovers year-round. Whether you enjoy the bold richness of black tea, the fresh vibrancy of green tea, the exotic notes of oolong, or the calming qualities of herbal decaf blends, these samplers make every cup a mindful journey of flavor.

Why This Launch is Special

Bathala Botanicals has combined quality, variety, and sustainability to create an exceptional tea-tasting experience. Each sampler highlights the brand's signature whole-leaf teas, carefully sourced for freshness, aroma, and taste.

Commitment to Sustainability

In partnership with EcoEnclose, Bathala Botanicals ensures all packaging is 100% plastic-free, providing environmentally conscious tea lovers a guilt-free purchase. This initiative reflects the brand's dedication not just to quality teas but also to the health of our planet, offering products that are kind to both people and the environment.

Perfect for All Occasions

The samplers are ideal for gifting or personal enjoyment. They allow tea enthusiasts to explore multiple blends without committing to full-size packages, encouraging curiosity, discovery, and mindful tea moments.







A Tea Adventure in Every Pack

Founder's Quote

Dwight Ong, Founder of Bathala Botanicals, shares: "We designed these samplers to turn tea tasting into an adventure. Whether you're treating yourself or surprising a friend, every pack is a doorway to new favorite flavors and mindful tea moments."

Explore the Variety

Each sampler includes a selection of teas representing Bathala Botanicals' most popular and signature blends. From bold black teas to delicate green teas, aromatic oolongs, and calming herbal decaf, these packs provide a complete tasting experience for both novice and seasoned tea lovers.

Love Your Tea Guarantee

Bathala Botanicals ensures every purchase delivers satisfaction and joy through its Love Your Tea Guarantee.

Full Refund

If a chosen tea does not meet expectations, customers can request a no-questions-asked refund, ensuring peace of mind with every purchase.

Free Replacement

Prefer a different blend? Bathala Botanicals will send a free replacement of your choice, allowing tea lovers to explore new flavors without risk.

Where to Get Your Sampler

The Loose Leaf Tea Sampler Gift Packs are available now at bathalabotanical . These samplers make thoughtful gifts for friends and family or perfect personal indulgences. High-resolution product images and brand logos are ready for media use.







About Bathala Botanicals

Bathala Botanicals is where tea is crafted with love, care, and attention to detail. Passionate about the art of tea, the brand shares its love for loose-leaf teas with the community, creating a sanctuary for relaxation, mindful sipping, and discovery. Each product reflects Bathala Botanicals' commitment to quality, sustainability, and the simple pleasure of a perfect cup of tea.