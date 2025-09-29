PRANCE Uses 3D Scanning To Deliver Accurate, Efficient, And Safe Curved Aluminum Curtain Wall Projects

MENAFN - GetNews) PRANCE, a leading provider of architectural facade systems, is leveraging 3D laser scanning technology to transform the design, fabrication, and installation of complex curved aluminum curtain walls. In a series of high-profile projects in China and Southeast Asia, PRANCE has set a new industry benchmark with this technology-capable of executing complex architectural designs with millimeter-level accuracy, while significantly reducing rework, material waste, and construction risks.

Precision-Driven Workflow: From Scan to Installation

Central to this transformation is a seamless digital workflow that integrates:



Point Cloud Capture: High-definition 3D scanning of the building structure

BIM/Digital Modeling: Accurate reverse engineering of site conditions

Precision Fabrication: Custom aluminum panel production based on digital data Guided Installation: On-site positioning using model-derived coordinates and drawings

This end-to-end digital thread eliminates guesswork, ensures perfect fit, and allows for the rapid deployment of even the most geometrically complex curtain wall systems.

Key Advantages of 3D Scanning in Exterior Canopy Projects



Millimeter-level accuracy: Traditional measurement often prevents aluminum panels from being installed on-site, requiring cutting and rework. 3D laser scanning, with its millimeter-level accuracy, precisely captures on-site data, eliminating on-site rework, cutting, and adjustment.

Adaptability to complex shapes: 3D scanning accurately adapts to complex structures such as stadium hyperboloids and special-shaped canopies, seamlessly transmitting data to production to ensure flawless design.

Improved safety and efficiency: This technology significantly reduces overhead measurement work, mitigating safety risks. It also improves installation efficiency through precise prefabrication, significantly shortening construction schedules. Digital project archive: Upon project completion, point clouds and BIM models form a permanent digital archive, providing precise component information for subsequent maintenance, repair, and renovation, enabling full lifecycle data traceability.

In addition, the use of high-performance aluminum panels ensures that design integrity is matched by material durability. These panels offer excellent corrosion resistance, light weight, and high strength, and can be finished with fluorocarbon coatings, wood-grain textures, or other custom surfaces to meet aesthetic and performance requirements.

3D Scanning Application Projects by PRANCE:

1. Xinjiang Circular Sports Center







Located in Xinjiang, this iconic circular stadium required a bespoke aluminum panel cladding system to match its complex curvature. Conventional surveying methods proved inadequate, so PRANCE uses the adoption of 3D scanning for millimeter-level data collection.

The process allowed every aluminum panel to be custom-made for the façade, ensuring a perfect fit and minimizing material waste. The result was a durable, visually striking exterior resistant to corrosion and extreme weather, with a digital record maintained for future upkeep.

2. Yibin Wuliangye Industrial Park







For this large commercial complex, PRANCE applied 3D laser scanning, digital modeling, and custom panel and curtain wall fabrication, ensuring accurate alignment and smooth integration. The use of scan data minimized errors, improved worker safety by reducing manual high-altitude measurements, and allowed for faster installation. The result was a modern façade with lightweight, corrosion-resistant aluminum panels and high-performance glass curtain walls that improve natural light and energy efficiency.

3. Maoming Service Area Gas Station Canopy







The Maoming project involved a leaf-inspired curved canopy roof. Its irregular geometry demanded precision that only 3D scanning could deliver.

The PRANCE project team used 3D scanning to create a digital model of the canopy and fabricate custom aluminum panels, allowing for seamless installation with only minor adjustments. The solution improved installation safety, reduced rework, and delivered a corrosion-resistant, lightweight, and visually modern canopy design.

4. Dongyang North Railway Station Sunshade Canopy







Dongyang North Station in Zhejiang Province required a non-planar, curved sunshade roof that pushed the limits of traditional panel design. PRANCE captured the complex geometry with millimeter-level accuracy through 3D scanning, enabling the fabrication of custom panels that perfectly matched the structure. These panels feature a corrosion-resistant coating, ensuring long-term outdoor durability and complementing the station's architectural design.

5. Thailand Phuket Chalong Bay Five-Star Hotel







For this luxury resort, PRANCE deployed 3D laser scanning, digital modeling, material selection, manufacturing, and installation guidance. A full-site scan was completed in just three days, providing precise data for BIM integration and efficient construction planning. PRANCE then supplied custom exterior cladding systems and wood-grain aluminum ceilings that delivered fire safety, moisture resistance, and aesthetic warmth in harmony with the resort's design.

Driving Accuracy, Efficiency, and Sustainability

PRANCE's consistent application of 3D scanning across its projects demonstrates measurable benefits:



Accuracy: Millimeter-level panel fit, eliminating costly rework.

Efficiency: Shortened construction schedules and reduced labor.

Safety: Less reliance on dangerous manual measurements. Sustainability: Reduced material waste and fully recyclable aluminum panels.

By integrating advanced surveying and precision engineering into its façade solutions, PRANCE sets a new industry benchmark for delivering curved aluminum curtain walls that are both visually stunning and technically flawless.

