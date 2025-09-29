Hito Showcase Advanced Steel Sheets Processing Solutions At Metal Expo Istanbul 2025

HiTo Engineering, a global leader in steel strip coils processing solutions, has announced its participation in Metal Expo Istanbul 2025, to be held from September 24 to 27, 2025. The company will present its cutting-edge technologies at Hall 4, Booth 4A-6B, with a focus on expanding into key markets across Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Featured Products on Display

At Metal Expo Istanbul 2025, HiTo Engineering showcased its flagship product lines that represent the latest advancements in steel strip coils processing technology:



Color Coating Line (CCL): delivering advanced surface finishing with durability and precision.

Hot Dip Galvanizing Line (CGL): ensuring corrosion-resistant, high-strength steel.

Push-Pull Pickling Line: offering efficient and consistent pickling operations. Cold Rolling Mill (CRM): providing superior rolling quality and easy-to-operate functionality.

Each product embodies HiTo's commitment to advanced technology, high quality, user-friendly operation, environmentally friendly solutions, cost efficiency, and outstanding service.







Two Decades of Industry Leadership

With over 20 years of experience in the steel sheet processing industry, HiTo Engineering has established itself as a trusted partner for industrial enterprises worldwide. The company's foundation rests on world-leading technology, extensive expertise, and proven industry experience.

HiTo Engineering distinguishes itself through its one-stop service model, which includes:



Guiding customers in workshop infrastructure construction.

Providing production line drawings tailored to customer needs.

Offering complete production line installation and commissioning. Delivering comprehensive operator training and technical guidance.

This end-to-end approach has enabled HiTo to not only streamline project timelines but also minimize costs for its clients.







Strong Manufacturing and Service Capabilities

HiTo Engineering operates as a fully integrated manufacturing enterprise with in-house production workshops, warehouses, senior engineers, commissioning teams, and operator training specialists. These resources empower the company to achieve rapid project delivery times averaging 3.5 to 5 months, setting it apart from competitors.

The company also provides exceptional after-sales service, including:



A dedicated after-sales team and 24/7 hotline support.

One year of free on-site service after project delivery. Free replacement of wearing parts during the first year.







Upgrade and Technical Guidance Services

Beyond new production lines, HiTo offers innovative production line technology upgrades. For facilities operating outdated systems, HiTo provides on-site inspections and customized upgrade solutions at a minimal cost.

The company also extends paid technical guidance services for clients experiencing malfunctions or requiring professional operational support, even for production lines not originally purchased from HiTo. This service flexibility highlights HiTo's customer-first philosophy.

Proven Track Record of Excellence

To date, HiTo Engineering has successfully delivered over 130 production lines worldwide, all of which are running smoothly and earning high praise from customers. Clients consistently commend the company's professionalism, comprehensive service model, and technical excellence.

Commitment to Global Markets

By participating in Metal Expo Istanbul 2025, HiTo Engineering underscores its commitment to serving clients across Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East with sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions. The exhibition provides a platform for the company to strengthen international collaborations and introduce its state-of-the-art processing lines to a wider audience.

Learn more at:

For inquiries, please email ... or connect through mobile, WhatsApp, or WeChat at +86 15898943577.