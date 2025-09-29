Best-Selling Author Susan Troth Joins 'Boss Talk TV Show' As New Coach And Brings Hope Through Healing Conversations During A Season Of Grief In America.

MENAFN - GetNews)Best-selling author, speaker, and transformation coach Susan Troth continues to inspire audiences around the world with her wisdom and heart-centered leadership. This September marked a significant milestone in her career, as she was officially selected to join the panel of experts on the acclaimed 'Boss Talk TV Show' as a featured coach and judge, bringing her signature blend of compassion and strategic insight to viewers nationwide.

With a powerful voice in the world of personal development and emotional healing, Troth's appointment to Boss Talk highlights her growing influence as both a thought leader and mentor to aspiring entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers. Known for her best-selling works on resilience and personal growth, her presence on the show is expected to bring a deeply human and empowering perspective to topics that matter most to today's leaders.







In addition to this exciting television opportunity, September also marked a time of remembrance and reflection across the United States. As the nation honored the anniversary of 9/11, Susan Troth stood out once again-not just as an author, but as a healer and advocate for emotional wellness. She was invited to speak at a virtual event during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and appeared at two additional live events, offering powerful guidance on grief, trauma, and healing.

“For so many, the memories of 9/11 carry a deep and enduring pain,” Troth shared during her UNGA event address.“Grief is not something we overcome, but something we learn to carry with grace. My mission is to help people find their way through sorrow and reclaim their light.”

Audiences across these platforms responded with heartfelt appreciation, praising Troth for her authenticity, empathy, and actionable insights. Her ability to connect with people in their most vulnerable moments has become a cornerstone of her work, and her message continues to resonate with individuals, families, and communities seeking hope in the aftermath of loss.

As Susan Troth enters this new season of visibility and impact, she remains committed to her core mission: empowering others to rise from pain with purpose. Whether through books, television, or global stages, she is proving that leadership begins with healing-and that true strength lies in the courage to be whole.

Watch the live on Grief here: Grie

Watch the live during UNGA here: Hope and Today's Social Media Era

For media inquiries please contact Dr. Edna Frenchwood:

Email: ...

Phone: 424 599-8111