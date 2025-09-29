Families In Virginia Receive Professional DDA Services From Intouch Healthcare Solutions
September 29, 2025 - InTouch Healthcare Solutions announces the availability of personalized developmental disability services across Virginia, delivered in homes and community settings by trained Direct Support Professionals. Services are organized around each person's Individualized Support Plan, with one-on-one attention to safety, daily routines, and measurable goals.
Care includes environmental upkeep to keep living spaces clean and safe; strategies that encourage positive behavior; first aid and CPR response by trained staff; help with medication reminders and documentation; personal care and hygiene such as bathing, grooming, dressing, and toileting; ongoing health and safety monitoring; and hands-on training in daily self-care so individuals can build independence.
Families can access services in Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Richmond, and Virginia Beach, with scheduling arranged to fit household needs. InTouch Healthcare Solutions provides intake guidance and coordination so supports begin with clear expectations for staffing, hours, and reporting.
The availability of these services marks a practical step forward for Virginians seeking reliable, plan-driven care at home and in the community, giving families and care teams a clear path to consistent staffing, documented oversight, and steady progress.
About Intouch Healthcare Solutions
InTouch Healthcare Solutions in Virginia and Maryland is a home- and community-based care agency. The team supports seniors and people with disabilities, offering reliable help for daily living, safety, and community participation-scheduled around each person's routine.
