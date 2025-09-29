Vinum Afiléon: A Luxury Wine Inspired By Heritage And Legacy

Vinum Afiléon: A Luxury Wine Inspired By Heritage And Legacy
UK - Phillip Afiléon, Baron of Cononsyth, is preparing to launch Vinum Afiléon, a premium fortified wine that reflects centuries of Scottish heritage and contemporary luxury. Crafted for connoisseurs and collectors alike, the wine is designed to embody elegance, tradition, and enduring quality.
Vinum Afiléon is more than a wine-it is a story in a bottle. Drawing inspiration from Baron Afiléon's historical barony, the wine combines a meticulous selection of ingredients with a medieval-inspired presentation, including heavy glass bottles, wax seals, and custom engravings. Each element celebrates the heritage of Cononsyth and the enduring pursuit of excellence.
"Vinum Afiléon represents my vision of combining history, luxury, and craftsmanship," says Phillip Afiléon, Baron of Cononsyth. "Every bottle tells a story of legacy and care, designed to be savoured now and cherished for years to come. We are excited to share this experience with wine lovers very soon."
The wine will be released in limited quantities, with launch details to be announced in the coming months. Each bottle carries the motto“Praeterea, usque in aeternum”, symbolising the timeless spirit of Cononsyth and the enduring nature of excellence.
For more information, visit vinumafileon
