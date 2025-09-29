The legal framework in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) involves integrating Sharia law with other laws. Sometimes, individuals and businesses alike may find themselves ending up with a legal dispute. And since this is a country that does not tolerate fraud, most law firms develop an approach to solve the UAE's complex financial transactions involving local and international challenges.

Aside, the country is filled with a robust legal system that encourages the top law firms to adjudicate fraudulent cases, corporate fraud, bounced cheques and money laundering. These law firms ensure they provide the best legal solutions for their clients' needs. With their exceptional profiles, they tailor their approach to produce effective and satisfactory results. If you are ever looking for a law firm, below are the top four law firms in the UAE with an extensive track record for fraud litigation.

1. Professional Lawyer – Dr. Hassan Elhais

Held to a reputable standard, Dr. Hassan Elhais has established his practice as a leader in financial crimes, criminal law, and arbitration. On fraud-related matters, he has consistently delivered exceptional results for his clients across the UAE and internationally. Although there are usual or constant amendments to the UAE's Federal Laws, Dr. Elhais keeps himself grounded and updated with consistent efforts.

Dr. Elhais expresses his dominance as one of the best legal consultants in Dubai by crafting strategic defences, providing compliance advisory services, while also representing clients in high-stakes litigation and arbitration. His thought leadership in fraud litigation is demonstrated through his publications on UAE Commercial Fraud Law, Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, Fraud, Theft, Tax Evasion, Bribery and Forgery.

Dr. Hassan Elhais is also the leading legal consultant for the Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, one of the top law firms in Dubai . His litigation excellence is backed by an impressive academic foundation, holding a Master's Degree and a PhD in Law from Monofiya University. With these credentials, he has mastered local and cross-border legal systems, handling complex international disputes with remarkable proficiency. His insights have also been featured in prominent outlets such as Bloomberg, Khaleej Times, The Associated Press, etc. His membership in prestigious organisations such as the European Criminal Bar Association (ECBA) and the International Bar Association (IBA) enumerates his global influence.

Dr. Hassan Elhais is the best criminal lawyer in Dubai, not just in name, as he is known for providing the best legal solutions for every legal matter, particularly in fraud litigation. In the past, he has secured dismissal of charges in a high-profile money laundering case, successfully defended a client in a cheque bounce case, advised a multinational corporation on AML compliance, represented a group of investors in arbitration, and also provided expert legal opinion to a UK-based law firm on UAE fraud laws.

As a published legal scholar, Dr. Elhais's writings on UAE Commercial Fraud Law, Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, Tax Evasion, and Bribery and Forgery have contributed significantly to legal education and reform discussions. With unparalleled expertise and a personalised approach, Dr. Elhais has veritable claims among the top consultants across the UAE and abroad. His ability to handle complex cross-jurisdictional fraud cases with precision and transparency secures his ranking among other legal advocates. With a strong track record, Dr. Elhais has made a mark for himself as the best financial crime lawyer in Dubai . For more enquiries, check him out at this link .

2. Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy is one of the top law firms in Dubai in diverse law disciplines. This firm focuses on excellence dealing with each case with a tailored approach. They are at the zenith of the legal network because of their exceptional performance and delivery of results for their clients. When it comes to cases involving financial crimes, they are unrivaled. This is why they have solely become the winner of the Best Law Firm of the Year 2018 given out by the KMH Media Group.

With exceptional lawyers at its fingertips, Awatif Mohammad Advocates possess the ability to decipher fraud schemes often assessing each case from evidence look-up to case building. The firm has successfully defended clients, including a notable case involving $6 million. This is only possible because they take meticulous approach and deep insights into each case. This has made this firm the go-to option for clients as they treat each case with laid-down facts or specifics.

This firm ensures each financial or fraud case is treated uniquely. At Awatif Mohammad Advocates, their seasoned lawyers and advocates see that there is no loophole or fault finders present in their clients' cases. These lawyers who are some of the best legal consultants in Dubai embark on protecting their clients' right to represent them on either side of the law. They integrate civil law with common law to create a functional framework during legal disputes. One thing that sets this firm apart is their professionalism and transparency. In fraud litigation, Awatif Mohammad Advocates offers rigorous analysis and expertise for their clients' legal proceedings.

Awatif provides another perk through its multilingual team. This team ensures there is no cultural disparity or misunderstanding during legal clarifications for clients. For these reasons, Awatif is undoubtedly one of the top law firms in the UAE . They are also well-known in the international space because of their expertise in arbitration laws for cross-border situations. They have received praise for their professionalism in providing prudent case analysis in fraud litigation.

Clients often note the firm's responsiveness and strategic communication during legal battles. The firm elicits exemplary legal prowess across the UAE community. In fraud litigation, this firm has succeeded in solving complex fraud cases that may pose difficulty for others. In a region where cultural diversities continue to change or evolve, fraud cases may arise. This firm has continuously shown it over time that they are capable of solving these cases. To know more about this top firm, visit their website at this link.

3. Trench & Associates

Trench and Associates is another big fish in the UAE's legal practice. As a premier law firm based in Dubai, this firm has established itself in dealing with financial crime cases. At Trench and Associates, they provide robust legal services for both individuals and multinational corporations. They ascertain a strategic approach through legal analysis while ensuring clients receive effective and efficient solutions to their legal matters.

4. Mohammad Al Najjar Advocates and Legal Consultants

Mohammad Al Najjar is another top law firm with a strong reputation for excellence in the UAE market. With their extensive resources, they have exceptional lawyers with distinct skills who ensure professionalism on every legal proceeding. This firm has resolved complex legal disputes which has helped this firm boost their visibility locally and abroad. They make sure they deliver transparent and honest legal services to their clientele.

Since fraud cases in the UAE can be serious, you can seek the help of a law firm as they have some of the best criminal lawyers in the country. These lawyers can solve all forms of fraud litigation including filing police complaints when necessary or seeking appeal in the UAE's Court of Cassation. As per various legal websites, Dr. Hassan emerges as the top lawyer in dealing with cases involving fraud.