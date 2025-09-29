Patrick H. Moore Unleashes Explosive Nick Crane Thriller Finale With Giant Steps

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Giant Steps by Patrick H. Moore - A Nick Crane Thriller"Renowned crime and thriller author Patrick H. Moore delivers a heart-pounding conclusion to his acclaimed Nick Crane trilogy with the release of Giant Steps. Released on September 29, 2025, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Set against the backdrop of corruption, power, and betrayal in modern-day America, Giant Steps propels readers into the darkest corners of political intrigue and the fight for justice. Nine years after eliminating murderous military shrink Frank Constantine, veteran LA PI Nick Crane is still in the crosshairs of Marguerite Ferguson and her cabal of aristocratic“super patriots.” With FBI Special Agent Carrie North at his side, Crane decides it's time to stop running-and strike back.

Gathering his trusted team of operatives, Crane devises a bold sting operation to infiltrate to the heart of Ferguson's empire. What follows is a relentless quest for truth and survival where every choice could be his last.

Giant Steps is packed with Moore's trademark blend of sharp dialogue, unforgettable characters, and adrenaline-charged action. It not only delivers a gripping conclusion to the Nick Crane vs. The Principals trilogy, which began with Rogues & Patriots and 27 Days, but also resonates as a timely exploration of courage, liberty, and the fight against tyranny.

Praise for Giant Steps:

“In this third installment of the series, Nick Crane and his freedom fighters continue their battle against a group of so-called 'super patriots' known as The Principals. A story for our times, the book resonates in today's political climate. Moore entertains with his clever prose, while giving us something to think about. A great addition to an excellent set of thrillers.” - Joel W. Barrows, bestselling author of the Deep Cover series“L.A. PI Nick Crane is back, along with his partner, FBI Special Agent Carrie North, in Giant Steps, the final installment of their three-volume battle against the forces of evil, personified by the despicable Marguerite Ferguson and her lethal band of 'super patriots'. Patrick H. Moore's prose is electric, pulsing with rat-a-tat jack-hammer energy, that spits out words like bullets. Warning: hang on tight for the ride of your life!” - Charles Salzberg, Shamus Award nominated author of Canary in the Coal Mine and Second Story Man

About the Author

Patrick H. Moore is a Los Angeles-based author, investigator, and sentencing mitigation specialist. Known for his razor-sharp thrillers, he brings a gritty authenticity to his fiction, drawing on years of real-world investigative experience. His novels combine gripping suspense with deep social commentary, engaging readers who crave both adrenaline and insight.

Giant Steps is available for purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.

