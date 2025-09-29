Renowned Artist Jon Planas Launches Literary Debut With Echoes Of Terrorism

September 29, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Internationally acclaimed artist Jon Planas - first discovered by Andy Warhol and celebrated for his iconic Absolut Vodka billboard campaign - now brings his creative vision to literature with his debut novel, Echoes of Terrorism.

Planas, whose work has been featured on CNN, commissioned by the City of West Hollywood's Fine Arts Program, and awarded“Best Art on Sunset Boulevard”, has long bridged the worlds of fine art, fashion, and performance. His bold wearable art designs have appeared in projects with Cyndi Lauper and Madonna, while playwright Harvey Fierstein, Hollywood producers, and actors have championed his innovative voice. Collectors of his work include Leonardo DiCaprio and other prominent cultural figures.

Now, Planas turns to fiction with a novel that is as deeply personal as it is timely.

A Story Rooted in History, Reaching the Present

Born in Lima, Peru, Planas draws on his own roots to illuminate the turbulent 1990s, when the terrorist group Sendero Luminoso (Shining Path) spread fear and violence across the nation. Inspired by conversations with his mother - herself a designer and artist who lived through those years - the novel follows Mariana García, a young woman returning from her political science studies abroad to find her country fractured by corruption and bloodshed.

Refusing to remain a bystander, Mariana establishes a safe house and healing center for families who have lost loved ones - creating a sanctuary of resilience and compassion amid chaos.

“This story is about memory, identity, and the fragile hope that binds us even in our darkest moments,” says Planas.

With its themes of survival and redemption, Echoes of Terrorism resonates deeply in a world still marked by acts of terrorism and political unrest.







About the Author

Jon Planas is a Los Angeles–based fine artist and writer. Discovered by Andy Warhol, his career spans painting, sculpture, wearable art, and set design, with international acclaim from the Absolut Vodka campaign to high-profile fashion collaborations. His work has been featured by CNN, the City of West Hollywood's Fine Arts Program, and was awarded“Best Art on Sunset Boulevard” for his celebrated billboards. He has designed for icons Cyndi Lauper, Robin Williams, Leonardo DiCaprio and Madonna.