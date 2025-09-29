Author Sarah Cadore Inspires Readers Through Stories Of Perseverance, Hope, And Self-Discovery

New York - Sarah Cadore, a gifted storyteller originally from the island of Grenada in the West Indies, continues to captivate readers with her empowering works of fiction. With a unique blend of imagination, resilience, and heartfelt messages, Sarah's books encourage readers to rise above life's obstacles and embrace the journey toward becoming their best selves.

Her writing journey began in her teenage years, but it wasn't until 2016 that she officially published her debut novel, The Dream. The book received warm praise for its compelling characters and powerful life lessons. Building on that success, Sarah released You Don't Have To Be Old To Be Wise in 2018, a collection of wisdom and encouragement for everyday living. In 2024, she completed and published the highly anticipated sequel, SECRETS: THE DREAM CONTINUES, further expanding the story that first captured her readers' imaginations.

Born in Grenada, Sarah migrated to Toronto, Ontario, Canada, before moving to Lincoln, Nebraska, where she earned her Master of Science degree. Now residing in upstate New York with her husband and their dog, Max, Sarah balances her personal and professional life while continuing to nurture her lifelong passion for writing. She is also the proud mother of two sons, who remain a source of inspiration in her life and work.

Through her books, Sarah aims to empower, motivate, and encourage readers to persevere despite the challenges they face.“My characters are reflections of real struggles and triumphs,” she says.“I want readers to see themselves in the stories and believe that no matter the obstacle, growth and transformation are always possible.”

About Sarah Cadore

Sarah Cadore is the author of The Dream (2016), You Don't Have To Be Old To Be Wise (2018), and SECRETS: THE DREAM CONTINUES (2024). A native of Grenada, she now lives in upstate New York with her husband and dog, Max. Sarah is passionate about creating stories that uplift, inspire, and guide readers on their journey of personal growth and resilience.





