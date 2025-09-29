Labor Minister, AIDSMO GM Discuss Joint Cooperation
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 29 (Petra) – Minister of Labor Khaled Bakkar met on Monday with Adel Saqr Al-Saqr, Director General of the Arab Industrial Development, Standardization, and Mining Organization (AIDSMO), to discuss cooperation in training and workforce capacity building.
According to a statement from the organization, Al-Saqr expressed gratitude to Jordan for its support and patronage of Arab joint action and its various institutions, which helps the organization carry out its mission effectively for the benefit of Arab countries.
Al-Saqr briefed the minister, in the presence of Jordan's Ambassador to Morocco Jumana Ghuneimat, on ARISDMO's role in training and qualifying Arab professionals in the organization's fields of work industry, standardization, and mining through a visit to its Arab Institute for Industrial and Mining Training and Consultations.
They were also informed about the organization's objectives, activities, and initiatives, including the Arab Industrial and Mining Product Requests and Offers Platform (APIP) and the Arab Platform for Future Minerals (APFM).
At the conclusion of the meeting, Al-Saqr presented Al-Bakkar and Ambassador Ghoneimat with ARISDMO shields in recognition of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's ongoing cooperation and valued efforts.
Amman, Sept. 29 (Petra) – Minister of Labor Khaled Bakkar met on Monday with Adel Saqr Al-Saqr, Director General of the Arab Industrial Development, Standardization, and Mining Organization (AIDSMO), to discuss cooperation in training and workforce capacity building.
According to a statement from the organization, Al-Saqr expressed gratitude to Jordan for its support and patronage of Arab joint action and its various institutions, which helps the organization carry out its mission effectively for the benefit of Arab countries.
Al-Saqr briefed the minister, in the presence of Jordan's Ambassador to Morocco Jumana Ghuneimat, on ARISDMO's role in training and qualifying Arab professionals in the organization's fields of work industry, standardization, and mining through a visit to its Arab Institute for Industrial and Mining Training and Consultations.
They were also informed about the organization's objectives, activities, and initiatives, including the Arab Industrial and Mining Product Requests and Offers Platform (APIP) and the Arab Platform for Future Minerals (APFM).
At the conclusion of the meeting, Al-Saqr presented Al-Bakkar and Ambassador Ghoneimat with ARISDMO shields in recognition of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's ongoing cooperation and valued efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment