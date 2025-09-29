Labor Minister, AIDSMO GM Discuss Joint Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 29 (Petra) – Minister of Labor Khaled Bakkar met on Monday with Adel Saqr Al-Saqr, Director General of the Arab Industrial Development, Standardization, and Mining Organization (AIDSMO), to discuss cooperation in training and workforce capacity building.According to a statement from the organization, Al-Saqr expressed gratitude to Jordan for its support and patronage of Arab joint action and its various institutions, which helps the organization carry out its mission effectively for the benefit of Arab countries.Al-Saqr briefed the minister, in the presence of Jordan's Ambassador to Morocco Jumana Ghuneimat, on ARISDMO's role in training and qualifying Arab professionals in the organization's fields of work industry, standardization, and mining through a visit to its Arab Institute for Industrial and Mining Training and Consultations.They were also informed about the organization's objectives, activities, and initiatives, including the Arab Industrial and Mining Product Requests and Offers Platform (APIP) and the Arab Platform for Future Minerals (APFM).At the conclusion of the meeting, Al-Saqr presented Al-Bakkar and Ambassador Ghoneimat with ARISDMO shields in recognition of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's ongoing cooperation and valued efforts.