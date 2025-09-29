U.S. Stock Markets Rise As West Texas Crude Falls

New York, Sept. 29 (Petra) – Major U.S. stock indices rose Monday, while West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell by more than $2, reaching $63.19 per barrel.The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 68 points to 46,316, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 107 points to 22,591.The S&P 500 increased by approximately 17 points, closing at 6,661.

