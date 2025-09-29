Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

U.S. Stock Markets Rise As West Texas Crude Falls


2025-09-29 07:07:56
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


New York, Sept. 29 (Petra) – Major U.S. stock indices rose Monday, while West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell by more than $2, reaching $63.19 per barrel.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 68 points to 46,316, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 107 points to 22,591.
The S&P 500 increased by approximately 17 points, closing at 6,661.

MENAFN29092025000117011021ID1110127341

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search