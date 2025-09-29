95% Of War-Damaged Infrastructure Restored In Yahidne
“Ninety-five percent of the village's facilities have already been restored - including residential buildings, social facilities, and infrastructure. Most repairs to apartment blocks and private homes are complete. Construction is underway on four new houses for families who lost their homes. The village now has modern solar-powered lighting, newly paved roads, and enhanced public spaces. Most importantly, a large community shelter is currently being built,” Kuleba stated.
He added that 80% of Yahidne's residents have returned home, thanks in part to the government's“eVidnovlennia” program. So far, 113 families have received compensation totaling over UAH 16.9 million for damaged housing, while five families have been issued certificates worth UAH 3.3 million for destroyed homes.
Across the Chernihiv region, more than 4,600 families have received over UAH 480 million in compensation for damaged homes. Additionally, 1,264 certificates have been issued for destroyed housing, totaling UAH 1.53 billion.
As previously reported, a memorial complex is being built in Yahidne as part of a comprehensive reconstruction project. It will be located at the site of the village school where, in March 2022, Russian forces held 370 people captive.
Photo: Telegram / Oleksii Kuleba
