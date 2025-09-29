DCS Appoints New CEO And Director To Align With Corporate Strategy

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) -a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, announced today that Mr. William Espley has been appointed as Interim CEO and Mr. Mike Zhou has been appointed as a member of its Board of Director.

Mr. William Espley will replace Mr. Chris Bursey, who tendered his resignation as the CEO to focus on his role as the Founder of the Company, effective September 24th, 2025.

Mr. Mike Zhou will replace Mr. Chris Bursey, who tendered his resignation as a director of the Company, effective September 24th, 2025.

Mr. Chris Bursey, with his new title as "Founder", fully intends to continue working with the Company in his new role. With the above changes, DCS continues to progress to meet future strategy development and the corporate governance requirements..

"We are delighted to welcome Mike back to the Board of Directors while continuing to work with Chris going forward," said William Espley, Interim CEO and Chairman of the Board.

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered

in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU"). For more information, visit DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Bill Espley, Chairman and Interim CEO

604-630-3072

Forward-Looking Statements

