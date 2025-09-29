Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Amb.: 427 Kuwaiti Companies Working In Turkiye, Investments Over USD 2 Bln


2025-09-29 07:05:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait Tuba Nur Sonmez said Monday that there are currently 427 Kuwaiti companies operating in her country, with investments exceeding two billion US dollars, while the volume of trade exchange between the two countries reached approximately USD 700 million in 2024.
In a speech at a reception organized by the embassy to mark the visit of the President of the Turkish Presidency Investment and Finance Office Ahmet Burak Dagl?oglu, Ambassador Sonmez emphasized that the leaderships of the two countries attach mutual importance to advancing bilateral relations, which gained new momentum following the state visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Turkey in May 2024.
Ambassador Sonmez added that His Highness the Amir's visit to Ankara witnessed the signing of several agreements in the fields of bilateral trade, the defense industry, and investment, adding that cooperation between the two countries spans to various sectors.
She noted that the Turkish Embassy has hosted several high-level Turkish officials over the past two years, including Minister of Trade Omer Bolat and Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Sim?ek, during their visits to Kuwait, during which they held meetings and held events with the Kuwaiti business community.
The Ambassador noted, "Turkey and Kuwait are partners in all fields, based on a shared history, religious and cultural affinity, shared values and visions, and vibrant business communities, which are the most important pillars upon which we build our bilateral relations."
"The current trade volume and investment figures do not reflect the depth of our relations," emphasizing the need to connect the business sectors of our two countries, as well as to build new bridges and enhance dialogue.
Ambassador Sonmez said that her meeting with Burak Dagl?oglu, is an opportunity to unleash shared potential and build new partnerships, bold investments, and a future charted by mutual growth. (end)
