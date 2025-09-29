Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Pres. Says A Deal On Gaza Is Beyond Very Close


2025-09-29 07:05:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump says a deal regarding an end to the war in Gaza is "beyond very close" on Monday.
In the US capital, Gaza peace talks that only included the Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump shed light on the proposed peace plan.
The Palestinian resistance group Hamas just been informed of the proposal released by the White House.
If Hamas rejects the plan or doesn't follow through, Trump said, "Netanyahu will have full US backing to "do what he has to do" if Hamas does not agree to the plan."
In summary, the plan will include an end to military operations, a release of Israeli hostages, and the immediate delivery of aid to Gaza.
The proposals says Hamas will have no role in governing Gaza, and leaves the door open for an eventual Palestinian state.
The plan also includes a "board of peace" to oversee the proposal's implementation, led by Trump, who says former British Prime Minister Tony Blair also wants to participate. (end)
