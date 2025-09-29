J&K Bank, Govt Sign Mou For Timely Pension Payments
Srinagar- J&K Bank Monday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Jammu & Kashmir to ensure timely reimbursement of pension claims submitted by the Bank.
According to the bank, the fresh mechanism under the MoU is designed to facilitate smooth and seamless settlement of pension claims, eliminate accumulation of pending cases, and further streamline the pension disbursement process including those pertaining to municipal and local bodies across Jammu and Kashmir.
Principal Secretary (Finance Department, J&K) Santosh D. Vaidya presided over the signing ceremony, wherein Director General, Accounts & Treasuries (DGAT) Fayaz Ahmad Lone signed the MoU on behalf of J&K Government while General Manager (Government Banking) Ashutosh Sareen put in his signatures representing the Bank.
Bank's DGM (Government Banking) Manju Gupta, In-charge (Government Banking) Mushtaq Ahmad Bayroo and Branch Head (Moving Secretariat) Dheeraj Sharma besides AAO (Finance Department) Majid Mohiuddin Dar were also present at the event.
“Such formalized mechanisms reaffirm the Bank's resolve to deliver efficient government banking services with focus on seamless execution of pension reimbursements,” a spokesperson for J&K Bank said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment