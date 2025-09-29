Leh Violence Must Not Repeat In J & K: CM Omar

File photo of J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday cautioned that a situation like the recent violence in Leh over statehood must not occur in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at a media interaction, he emphasised that statehood for the region is not a favour but a promise made by the Government of India to the people and reaffirmed by the Supreme Court.

Omar referred to the unrest in Leh following protests demanding statehood and inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule, which turned violent on September 24, leaving four people dead and many injured. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent figure in the agitation, was detained under the National Security Act (NSA).

“It doesn't take time for any situation to worsen. We would never want innocent blood to be shed here. We will continue to raise our demand,” Osaid, stressing the importance of maintaining peace in J&K. He urged the administration to follow through on its commitments, noting that delimitation and elections have been completed, and now the government needs to fulfil the promise of statehood.

Reflecting on the 2019 decision to grant Union Territory status to Ladakh, Omar said the region had initially welcomed the move, with residents requesting UT status and celebrating the decision.“Today, those people are also regretting seeing the situation. They feel there is no progress in the UT,” he noted. Omar stressed that the 2019 decision in Ladakh was aligned with local aspirations, unlike the unilateral changes in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also criticised the Centre for misleading Ladakhi leaders with“impossible assurances” regarding the Sixth Schedule, which he said is difficult to grant due to strategic and defence considerations in the border region. Omar questioned the sudden allegations of anti-national activities against Wangchuk, highlighting the shift in narrative despite his earlier praise of the Prime Minister for granting UT status in 2019.

The Chief Minister reassured the people that his government is committed to development despite multiple challenges and interference.“We have not wasted these 10 months. In a few days, when the government completes one year, we will share our achievements with the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Omar also outlined major developmental initiatives, including the Ganderbal Hydroelectric Project, which he said would benefit local residents. As part of his visit to Ganderbal, he laid the foundation for six major sports infrastructure projects in Beehama, including the upgradation of Beehama Stadium, Madr-e-Meherban Stadium, and playfields at Gund Rehman, Manigam, Wakura, and Batwina.

He unveiled new sports equipment for youth and witnessed performances in Judo, Thang-Ta, and Yoga, highlighting the district's vibrant sporting culture. Omar reaffirmed his commitment to providing modern facilities and opportunities to nurture local talent and ensure community participation in sports.

Stressing the broader development agenda, the Chief Minister assured that no part of the region would be neglected. He said the government aims to balance infrastructure development, education, health, and employment while ensuring that public aspirations are addressed in a people-centric manner.