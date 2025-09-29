Snowfall Likely In Higher Reaches On Oct 5, 6: Met

File photo

Srinagar- The Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Monday issued a detailed forecast for Jammu and Kashmir, predicting generally dry weather in the immediate days but the season's first snowfall over higher reaches during the first week of October.

According to a detailed forecast issued by the Director of the Meteorological Department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, the weather is expected to remain generally dry tomorrow.

He said that generally dry weather is expected from October 1 till the evening of October 4, with the possibility of light rain, thunder, and gusty winds towards late evening or night.

Dr Ahmad added that from October 5 to 7, generally cloudy weather is expected, with the possibility of intermittent spells of light to moderate rain, thunder, and gusty winds, and that light snow over higher reaches is also expected at many places in J&K.

From October 8 to 10, generally dry weather is expected across the region, he said.

The MeT has issued an advisory to farmers, urging them to complete the harvesting of paddy and other horticultural crops and ensure safe storage by October 4 (afternoon), before the wet spell sets in.