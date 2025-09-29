Always Open To Dialogue With LAB, KDA: Centre
New Delhi- The Centre on Monday said it is always open to talks on Ladakh matters with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) at any time and expressed confidence that continuous dialogue would yield the desired results in the near future.
The statement by the Union Home Ministry came after the LAB announced that it will stay away from talks with the Centre till normalcy is restored and a conducive atmosphere is created in Ladakh. The outfit said it would rethink about returning to the table,“if the right steps are taken before the scheduled next round of talks (on October 6)”.
It demanded that the government order a judicial probe by a retired Supreme Court judge into the September 24 killings and release all those taken into custody, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.
The Home Ministry said the central government would continue to welcome the discussion with LAB and KDA through the High Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh or any such platform.
The Government has always been open for dialogues on Ladakh matters with the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance“at any time”, the statement said.
