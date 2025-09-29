CN Releases Its 2025-2026 Winter Plan

Every year, CN publishes a Winter Plan that outlines how it prepares to meet customer demand safely, reliably, and efficiently during the challenges of the winter season.

CN's Winter Plan reflects a clear commitment to investing in infrastructure, applying innovative technology, and working closely with customers and partners to keep the economy moving safely.

“Preparing for winter is part of what we do every year. Our Winter Plan lays out how our teams, assets, and processes are in place so we can deliver safe, reliable service and support our customers through the season.”

- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN

Highlights of the 2025-2026 Winter Plan:



Resilience Focused: CN embeds winter readiness into its operating model by planning and preparing throughout the year. This includes leveraging predictive analytics and automated inspection technologies to prevent disruptions and reinforcing its workforce to reduce delays and maintain network fluidity.



Strategic Investment: With a capital program of over $3 billion in 2025, including approximately $1.5 billion in Western Canada, CN is expanding key corridors, adding double-tracked sections, and upgrading major yards to boost capacity. Recent fleet renewal, with modernized locomotives and expanded rolling stock, ensures CN has the flexibility and resources to respond effectively to extreme weather.

Collaborative Solutions: CN works closely with ports, shippers, receivers, governments, and other railways to improve performance across the supply chain. Collaboration with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, for example, has already increased weekly train movements to and from North Vancouver by 10%. CN also partners directly with customers to enhance winter safety and preparedness at their facilities. This helps reduce service delays and optimize trade flows.



For more information on CN's Winter Plan, please download the complete plan here .

