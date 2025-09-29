US Regulators Deny SEC-CFTC Merger Rumors To Calm Crypto Market FUD
- The SEC and CFTC convened their first joint roundtable in more than a decade to align crypto regulation efforts. Official discussions emphasized cooperation, not merging, between agencies to oversee digital assets. Concerns around regulatory uncertainty and industry FUD were addressed by CFTC leadership. Potential delays in legislation and agency leadership confirmations threaten to stall crypto regulation progress.
During the Monday event, officials from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) came together for a historic joint roundtable, marking a significant step toward clearer cryptocurrency regulation. This gathering, the first of its kind in 14 years, focused on efforts to harmonize rules affecting the booming digital assets industry, including tokens, NFTs, and DeFi platforms.
Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham opened the discussion by highlighting how joint agency cooperation could reshape the regulatory landscape for crypto firms. She addressed ongoing industry FUD, or fear, uncertainty, and doubt, emphasizing that the CFTC remains active and engaged in enforcement and oversight. From January 20 to September 3, Pham reported the agency took 18 actions not related to enforcement, with 13 enforcement cases during the same period, including lawsuits involving digital assets. Since September 4, 14 additional actions have been initiated, demonstrating continued regulatory effort.
SEC Chair Paul Atkins reiterated that the agencies aim for“collaboration, not consolidation,” clarifying that any structural changes are up to Congress and the Presidency. The roundtable included panels with executives from major crypto companies like Kraken and Crypto , providing industry insights into ongoing regulatory challenges.
This discussion occurs amid broader political uncertainties, including a looming government shutdown that threatens to halt legislative progress. Notably, legislation clarifying the SEC's and CFTC's roles in crypto oversight remains pending, potentially delaying regulatory clarity.No expected replacement for CFTC chair yet
Adding to the uncertainty, the confirmation process for a new head of the CFTC remains unresolved. Acting Chair Pham has indicated she may leave if her successor is not confirmed soon. President Trump 's nominee, former commissioner Brian Quintenz, has faced delays, partly reportedly due to interventions by the Winklevoss twins, supporters of Trump and prominent figures in Bitcoin and crypto circles. The Senate Agriculture Committee postponed a vote on Quintenz, with reports suggesting the White House requested the delay, raising questions about the future leadership of the agency amid ongoing debates over crypto regulation.
As the regulatory landscape evolves, industry leaders and policymakers continue to navigate the complex intersections of crypto markets, regulation, and politics, highlighting the need for clear, timely guidance in this rapidly growing sector.
