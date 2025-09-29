Altai Announces Sale Of Cessford Oil Wells Property
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Altai Resources Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario based resource company with a Canadian investment portfolio comprised of cash and cash equivalents. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at .
For further information, please contact:
Kursat Kacira, Chairman & CEO/President
T: (647) 282-8324, E: ...
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
