'Essence Of Creation' - Exhibition By Viktoria Margolina, Explores The Mystery Of Birth And The Creative Power Of Women

EINPresswire/ -- From October 1 to November 1, 2025, the photo exhibition “Essence of Creation” will take place at the art space located at 2301 E 7th Street. The project’s author is photographer Viktoria Margolina, whose works have been exploring the theme of female nature and its profound connection to the creation of new life for several years.“Essence of Creation” is an artistic exploration that focuses on women experiencing one of the most significant stages of life: pregnancy and motherhood.The exhibition unites three key themes:1. Pregnancy as expectation and mystery. Viktoria captures the unique state of women balancing inner peace and strength with anxiety and inspiration.2. Motherhood as transformation. In portraits of young mothers, physical fatigue is interwoven with renewal and a newfound sense of purpose.3. Infants as a symbol of a new world. The newborn series embodies purity, serenity, and infinite potential.A black-and-white palette, minimalist composition, and an emphasis on light highlight the universality and timelessness of these images.Why This Exhibition Matters?In today’s world, where society’s attention is consumed by digital events and artificial images, Viktoria Margolina brings the viewer back to a fundamental theme — the beginning of life.“Essence of Creation” challenges clichés about the female body and motherhood, portraying feminine nature as a source of power rather than sacrifice. These photographs act as a cultural statement, reminding us that true beauty lies in honesty and authenticity.Representatives of Photostudio, the project partner, emphasize that the exhibition will appeal not only to photography enthusiasts but also to the wider public:“Viktoria’s work addresses a universal theme close to every human being. Essence of Creation is a space where the viewer encounters a miracle — one that is both familiar to all and unique every time,” the organizers note.The exhibition will be of interest to:• admirers of contemporary fine art photography;• women who have experienced or are preparing for motherhood;• men seeking a deeper understanding of femininity and family roles;• cultural critics and journalists covering art, society, and gender studies.The exhibition “Essence of Creation” is an invitation to reflect on the origins of human life and on the woman’s role as a creator. It is not only a display of photographs but also an open space for dialogue — about beauty, truth, and an authentic strength that cannot be imitated.Practical InformationTitle: Essence of CreationArtist: Viktoria MargolinaDates: October 1 – November 1, 2025Address: 2301 E 7th Street, Los Angeles, CaliforniaOrganizer: Photostudio

